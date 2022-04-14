Surprising goal from Eintracht Frankfurt that complicates Barcelona by the quarterfinals of the Europa League 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt won 1-0 against Barcelona at the Camp Nou Stadium for the quarterfinals second leg of the 2022 Europa League. This with a goal from Filip Kostic, who scored a penalty for the madness of his fans in visiting condition. Tremendous start.
BARCELONA VS FRANKFURT FOR EUROPE LEAGUE
On Holy Thursday, Xavi Hernández's team seeks to seal their pass to the semifinals of the Europa League 2022, a title that is still lacking in their showcases. But it will not be easy, because it is measured against a squad that always goes to the front.
It was a 1-1 draw in the first leg match. The Germans started winning with a goal from Ansgar Knauff, but they could not maintain the advantage and had to settle for parity: Ferran Torres. Now everything is resolved on the 'azulgrana' court.
Barcelona comes from an amazing 3-2 win over Levante in visiting condition. The 'culés' were charged 3 penalties and still took the 3 points. At the moment they remain in second place in the LaLiga Santander standings with 60 points, 12 behind the leader Real Madrid.