Surprising goal from Eintracht Frankfurt that complicates Barcelona by the quarterfinals of the Europa League 2022

Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 14, 2022 Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic celebrates scoring their first goal with Evan Ndicka and Jesper Lindstrom REUTERS/Albert Gea

Eintracht Frankfurt won 1-0 against Barcelona at the Camp Nou Stadium for the quarterfinals second leg of the 2022 Europa League. This with a goal from Filip Kostic, who scored a penalty for the madness of his fans in visiting condition. Tremendous start.

Kostic scored the 1-0 penalty in Barcelona vs Frankfurt for the 2022 Europa League. (Video: ESPN).

BARCELONA VS FRANKFURT FOR EUROPE LEAGUE

On Holy Thursday, Xavi Hernández's team seeks to seal their pass to the semifinals of the Europa League 2022, a title that is still lacking in their showcases. But it will not be easy, because it is measured against a squad that always goes to the front.

It was a 1-1 draw in the first leg match. The Germans started winning with a goal from Ansgar Knauff, but they could not maintain the advantage and had to settle for parity: Ferran Torres. Now everything is resolved on the 'azulgrana' court.

Barcelona comes from an amazing 3-2 win over Levante in visiting condition. The 'culés' were charged 3 penalties and still took the 3 points. At the moment they remain in second place in the LaLiga Santander standings with 60 points, 12 behind the leader Real Madrid.



