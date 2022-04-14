Record coronavirus infections in China: restrictions and mental health problems grow

FILE PHOTO: Residents line up for nucleic acid testing at a residential area, during the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

China continues to tighten restrictions on record numbers of coronavirus infections despite the mental bill for workers and volunteers who sustain confined cities, exemplified by the suicide of an official of the Shanghai City Health Commission.

The official numbers of infections reported by the authorities are the highest in two years: today, nationwide, 29,411 new cases were registered, of which 26,391 are asymptomatic, although Beijing does not include the latter in its counter until they begin to show symptoms.

Only in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai, which is currently experiencing the worst outbreak of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in Wuhan in early 2020, were 27,719 infections added today, of which more than 90% still do not have the symptoms required by the authorities to consider them confirmed cases.

However, the emergence of small outbreaks and the fear of mass spread throughout the country has made Shanghai not the only city where restrictions or, directly, confinements are applied.

According to Natixis Chief Economist for Asia-Pacific, Alicia García Herrero, areas that have been affected by restrictive measures of different sizes already account for 40% of China's gross domestic product (GDP).

Confinement is particularly strict in cities such as Changchun (northeast) or the aforementioned Shanghai, although in the latter some residents of the few areas where no cases have been detected in the last two weeks have already been able to go out onto streets where there are hardly any open establishments.

In the eastern metropolis, where most of its 25 million inhabitants remain confined, it is health workers, security guards and volunteers who, dressed in white protective suits, continue to support the city in marathon days.

The burden on many of them is extremely heavy: Qian Wenxiong, director of the Information Center of the Health Commission of the Hongkou District of Shanghai, committed suicide in his office, as confirmed by the well-known former director of the state newspaper Global Times, Hu Xijin.

Hu, one of the most controversial but also influential figures in the controlled Chinese media landscape, said on his official Weibo account - a local equivalent of Twitter, censored in the country - that “this tragedy exacerbates the impression that there are (health) workers who are overwhelmed by the epidemic prevention (campaign) in Shanghai.”

Some local media have also echoed another case in which a woman took her own life after being a victim of cyberbullying after several netizens considered the 200 yuan ($31.4, 28.8 euros) tip she gave to a delivery man who offered to help her, traveling 27 kilometers to carry I feed his father, old and sick.

The portal China Digital Times, founded at the American University of Berkeley (California), published a transcript of a call between an elderly man confined in Shanghai and a member of the committee that manages his urbanization, asking to be taken to a hospital after being diagnosed with covid and complaining that he did not receive any response from the authorities.

“Can't they do anything to help us (ordinary citizens)? Is this really what our country has become?” , lamented the old man, to which the worker replied: “The day will come when I have to resign because I can no longer endure this. Why are they doing this? How did Shanghai come to this situation?”

A day later, after the network call went viral, the local newspaper Shanghai Observer claimed that the old man had been hospitalized and that his contact person on the call had been unable to return home for more than 30 days and was managing situations such as medical care for pregnant women or funerals: “It had an impact on my emotions”.

In the city, the most prosperous city in China, many residents are not optimistic: with each new contagion recorded in an urbanization, the counter of the 14 days that have to pass since the last case for the authorities to decree the end of their confinement is reset, and there is still no date for the end of the restrictions.

In addition to that, for some, it is not the greatest fear of contracting covid, but what comes next: the images that circulate about the improvised quarantine centers to which the tens of thousands of infected people are sent do not invite us to think of a pleasant stay, with hygiene problems, lights on 24 hours a day or, in days of storm, leaks that do not stop dripping.

Despite everything, there are also those who - as in any adverse situation - continue to try to take it with humor: a popular meme that circulates these days in the city is a parody of a message from the authorities that reads “Dear citizen, don't worry if you start talking to the flowers and plants in your house during confinement, it's a matter of course. But as soon as you see that the flowers and plants in your house also talk to you, call immediately...”

(With information from EFE)

