Operators Are Wrong About Fed Rate Path: BlackRock

(Bloomberg) The strategists of the world's largest asset manager are challenging operators who are betting that the Fed will raise rates to around 3% next year and argue that monetary policymakers will increase borrowing costs to 2%, but they won't go much further.

Too intense a path of rate hikes to combat the rising cost of living may be counterproductive, according to BlackRock Investment Institute, which estimates that reducing inflation to the Fed's 2% target could bring unemployment to nearly 10%, depending on the historical relationship between inflation and employment.

This is unlikely to be a scenario the Fed wants, and it means that it will eventually “choose to live with inflation,” said Alex Brazier, deputy director of the institute, noting that inflation is currently being driven more by supply constraints than by demand.

This week's data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose 8.5% in March, the highest number since 1981. Historically, that indicator has been around 40 basis points above the Fed's preferred measure of inflation on which its monetary policy objective is based.

BlackRock's view that the Fed will live with inflation underscores its underweight position in bonds. Strategists consider the neutral rate — a level that neither stimulates nor slows down the economy — to be around 2% to 2.5%, partly because of the assumption that price increases will soon peak and gradually moderate.

The asset manager expects inflation to settle at around 3%, which is still higher than the Fed's target and its 10-year average. It did not provide a specific time frame for the forecast.

While Fed officials are analyzing where their policy neutral rate could be in the long term, money markets were recently discounting rates rising to 3.2% next year, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Economist Jan Hatzius said last week that the Fed may need increase rates to more than 4%.

“The market is now discounting a scenario in which central banks will not only normalize rates, but assume that they will go further and step on the monetary brake,” Brazier said. “That is far from certain because the nature of this inflation is that it is supply-driven.”

Brazier said the Fed's latest projections confirmed the view that they are not willing to destroy demand or jobs to reduce inflation. While the central bank revised its inflation forecasts upwards, it kept the unemployment rate stable at around 3.5% and growth above the trend.

The latest changes in bond prices have helped to accentuate the curve a bit, and the yield differential of the notes between 2 and 10 years has risen to 33 basis points from minus 8 basis points at the beginning of the month. The gap, known as the term premium, could increase as the market adjusts to the Fed's monetary policy concessions, Brazier said.

“Choosing to fight inflation would increase the risk of a recession, while living with inflation would mean more persistent inflation. The market is discounting some likelihood that the Fed will fight inflation rather than live with inflation,” Brazier said.

