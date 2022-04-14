Musk launches US$43.000M bid to buy Twitter

(Bloomberg) — Elon Musk submitted a “better and final” offer to buy Twitter Inc., saying that the company has extraordinary potential and that he is the right person to unlock it.

The richest person in the world will offer $54.20 in cash, representing a 54% premium over the closing price of January 28 and a value of about US$43 billion. Shares of the social media company skyrocketed 18% in pre-opening operations.

Musk, 50, announced the offer on Thursday in a presentation to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, after rejecting a possible position on the company's board of directors. The billionaire, who also controls Tesla Inc., revealed for the first time on April 4 that he had a share of around 9%. Tesla shares fell by close to 1.5% in pre-open trading due to the news.

The offer is the most recent saga in Musk's volatile relationship with Twitter. The executive is one of the best-known characters on the platform, and he often tweets memes and ridicules to @elonmusk's more than 80 million followers. He has spoken openly about the changes he would like to impose on the social media platform, while the company offered him a position on the board following the announcement of his participation, which made him the largest individual shareholder.

After his participation was made public, Musk immediately began proposing possible changes to other users, from turning Twitter's San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter and adding an edit button for tweets to granting automatic verification marks to premium users. One tweet suggested that Twitter may be dying, given that several celebrities with large numbers of followers rarely tweet.

Dissatisfied with the influence of being Twitter's largest investor, he is now launching a total acquisition, being one of the few people who can afford to do so. Musk's fortune currently stands at around $260 billion according to Bloomberg's billionaire index, while Twitter's market valuation is around $37 billion.

In a letter to Twitter's board, Musk said he believes that Twitter “will not prosper or serve the social imperative [of freedom of expression] in its current form. Twitter needs to transform itself into a private company.”

Acquisition is unlikely to be a lengthy process. “If the agreement doesn't work, since I don't trust management or think it can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would have to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” Musk said.

Musk informed the Twitter board during the previous weekend that he thought the company should be withdrawn from the stock exchange, according to today's statement.

The $54.20 per share offer is “too low” for shareholders or the board to accept, Vital Knowledge's Adam Crisafulli said in a report, adding that the company's shares reached $70 less than a year ago.

Musk hired Morgan Stanley as an advisor for the acquisition. The offer price also includes the number 420, widely recognized as a codified reference to marijuana. It also chose $420 as the share price for Tesla's potential IPO in 2018, a move that earned it scrutiny from the SEC.

Original Note:

Musk Makes $43 Billion Hostile Bid to Take Twitter Private (2)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.