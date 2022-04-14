Luciana Fuster says she is 'in love, excited and delighted' by Patricio Parodi

Despite the controversy that arose with the baby shower of Patricio Parodi's sister, Luciana Fuster seems to have played it down and made it clear that she is living one of her best moments with the reality boy.

The influencer was on April 13 in the program En Boca de Todos to participate in a fun sequence of questions and answers, where she did not hesitate to shout the love she feels for the member of Esto is Guerra.

It all started when the driver Ricardo Rondón asked him: “Are you delighted, excited or in love (with Patricio Parodi)?” , asked the presenter and a few seconds later the model responded surprising everyone.

“ At this moment I can say that it is a mixture between the three (enchanted, excited and in love). I think everything has stages, but it's very nice when a little bit of everything comes together,” said the reality girl.

Her answer was questioned by Gino Pesaressi, who told her that she was apparently a little confused. However, she did not hesitate to square him up and tell him that the only one confused is him thus defending his romance with the model.

For her part, Tula Rodríguez pointed out that love is a very beautiful feeling. Let's remember that the driver has always shown that she likes to listen to other people's sentimental stories.

It should be noted that so far, neither of them has made public any official announcement in their relationship, but they are no longer afraid to share photos and videos on their social networks where they are increasingly seen in love.

WHAT HAPPENED AT PATRICIO'S SISTER'S BABY SHOWER?

Last Saturday, April 09, Patricio Parodi's sister, Majo Parodi, celebrated her baby Aitana's baby shower with family and close friends. Flavia Laos attended as a guest, as did Luciana Fuster, current partner of the reality boy. However, the member of Esto es Guerra was notable for her absence in the photographs that her sister-in-law uploaded to her social networks.

Through the twins' Instagram account, 'Pato' Parodi's sister posted the highlights of the event, where she is seen posing next to the decoration, breaking the cake and opening a couple of gifts. He also uploaded a video summary of everything that happened that day, but one detail caught the attention of users.

It happens that Luciana Fuster does not appear in this publication, although she uploaded photos and videos to her networks to prove that she did attend the baby shower of her now sister-in-law. It should be noted that he did not appear in the group photo either, where Majo said he posed “with people I love very much”, where Flavia Laos does appear.

However, hours later and after the rain of criticism from Luciana's fans, Majo Parodi even published an image posing with the reality boys and made it clear that he wanted to upload these photos before, but could not because of the large number of images he had. “I would like to share them all, but they are endless,” he wrote.

Given this, fans of the couple thanked Majo for clarifying that he does not have a bad relationship with his sister-in-law. However, other netizens claimed that this post was done with “obligation”, since Luciana could have been hurt by not seeing herself in any image.

