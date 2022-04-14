Gabriel Soto gave new details about his legal victory against Laura Bozzo

After Laura Bozzo, in her most recent appearance with the media thanks to a conference she gave for her new program Let it happen Laura! , to give details of their legal process in relation to the moral damage that affected Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva, the histrion who was the victim of defamation confirmed that the process is in execution.

It was during the most recent broadcast of Televisa's morning show, Hoy, that the actor who gave life to Pedro Cáceres in the melodrama You Remember Me, gave details about the case that had allegedly already ruled in favor of his complaint against the Peruvian presenter.

“I think you have to raise your voice in any circumstance that you are not comfortable, as was my case at some point, also with the subject of my demands, which I think a very strong moral damage was done and when that happens you have to fight for justice,” stressed the telenovela heartthrob.

Later, he was questioned as to whether the former Televisa and TV Azteca presenter had already given an initial payment of her compensation, since since mid-2021 a judge had ruled in favor of the histrion couple: “Yes, it is still in execution,” emphasized the historian from Mexico City.

The executory sentence is when no judicial remedy is admitted and incidental compliance can be required or executive action initiated in your case. These statements by the Mexican interpreter were in reaction to what was said by the new member of Grupo Imagen.

“All legal issues should be discussed with my lawyers,” argued the 69-year-old Mexican and Italian naturalized litigator, who will return to the small screen on April 18.

Later, during her speech with the media on April 13, the presenter recalled how the problem arose with the pair of interpreters and explained that it was during her stay with Univision that she was asked for an opinion, which was misrepresented.

“That subject of Irina and Gabriel Soto, I understand that it had been appealed because it is an opinion I said on a Univision program called La opina. Irina was going to give a lecture on women, they told me 'what do you think? ' ; I said 'it doesn't represent me'. If I sued everyone who talks [about me], I would be a millionaire,” concluded the presenter, who immortalized the phrase Let the wretch pass.

Both actors sued Bozzo in October 2020 for the crimes of defamation, harassment and threats following Miss Laura's public statements about the couple, in which she claimed that Gabriel had ended up with his then-wife Geraldine Bazán because of an infidelity with Baeva.

Previously, it was rumored that the consequences Laura Bozzo could have faced ranged from losing her legal name if requested by the plaintiff, in addition to paying Soto and Irina compensation after losing the lawsuit for moral damage, which secured the morning show Sale el Sol, which may have amounted to just over 13 millions of pesos.

The legal process only lasted one year and on October 20, 2021, a judge determined that the evidence presented by the actors was sufficient to proceed against them. According to the decision of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City (TSJCDMX), Laura Bozzo must compensate the couple for moral damage.

The lawyer for both actors, Gustavo Herrera, said that the monetary amount would still depend on a process that determines their income, contracts with television stations or brands. At the moment it is unknown what arrangement the Peruvian presenter reached with the network she recently hired, hired her.

