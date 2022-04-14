El Dane revealed that political uncertainty increased pessimism among entrepreneurs

La construcción de vivienda seguirá como uno de los sectores con mejores proyecciones para este año ayudado por los subsidios del Gobierno colombiano que incentivan la compra de unidades nuevas. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega/Archivo

The country is just over a month away from electing its new president. Given the situation of uncertainty regarding the possible winner of the elections, says Dane, pessimism has grown within businessmen. Towards March of this year, the entity emphasizes, the indicator of businessmen's confidence fell to 62.7 points compared to the previous year, that is, it fell 0.4 points.

“This survey provides updated indicators on: a. Status of operations; b. Channels affecting operations and staff employed; c. Adjustment mechanisms implemented; d. Expectations about the performance of the economy; and e. Perception about the support policies and benefits accepted by the company”, Dane explained about the analysis he delivered in the last few hours.

Juan Daniel Oviedo, director of Dane, said that, in fact, it is the political landscape that has businessmen doubtful about their financial outlook. “We see that the macroeconomic context in terms of inflation, coupled with the political cycle and the uncertainty of the electoral process, are the most visible factors in the face of this decline in business confidence,” Oviedo said.

The results of that Dane study reveal that 97.2% of companies in Commerce, Manufacturing, Services and Construction, as well, reported a normal operation in February 2022, considering that they had a value exactly the same as the previous month. Trade, with 98.4%, recorded the highest percentage of companies with normal operations, while, on the other hand, the construction sector had the lowest proportion with 84.3%. 11.6% of all companies, on the other hand, reported problems in the supply of inputs for the month of February.

73.2% of companies, Danel points out, reported that due to availability problems, they had to interrupt the flow of their inputs. The same problem was suffered by 78.3% for companies in the industry. In addition, 71.2% of companies assured that there was an increase in costs, in the construction sector, in particular, this percentage rose to 87.4%.

According to Fenalco, on the other hand, the expectations of 46% of entrepreneurs consulted in its survey consider that during the year the performance of their businesses will continue to improve. 37% of entrepreneurs assured that their sales were similar to those of March 2021. By 19% sales fell this year. While 46% of entrepreneurs the outlook and future of their companies is positive, for 12% the future has no sign of being positive.

“The general increase in prices over the last few months has forced traders to rearrange their operations and to make an effort not to transfer all of the cost overruns to the consumer, which suggests that although March has a good balance, the inflation peak may change the picture in the next few months,” said Jaime Alberto Cabal, president of Fenalco.

“Unfortunately, inflation is causing supermarket carts to be left with many products in boxes that buyers cannot take because their budgets do not allow them,” added the National Federation of Merchants in this regard (Fenalco), in the results published in the journal Bitácora Económica.

Bruce Mac Master, president of Andi, commented that what is necessary for times like today is “to keep companies productive to strengthen and defend employment. We must continue to make efforts to create an enabling landscape that allows companies to activate all value chains.”

