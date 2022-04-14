Easter: trick to change the WhatsApp icon for a purple cross

Thousands of WhatsApp users, especially those with Android mobile phones, were surprised to learn that Instant messaging applications have many secrets, going viral on social networks, as they allow you to customize your smartphone every month.

For example, a trick has now become known to change the classic green WhatsApp logo to a symbol that shows a purple cross. Next, Infobae explains in detail how to do it.

This is how you can change the WhatsApp icon for a cross for Easter

Before we start mentioning the step by step, you need to download the image that will use the new WhatsApp icon.

You can search 'Latin Cross Emoji' in Google Chrome or Safari, and choose the one you like best. It should be remembered that in order for this trick to look better visually, it must have a transparent background; that is, in PNG format.

PicsArt. (foto: YouTube)

If you can't find the emoji with a transparent background or one you've downloaded in other formats such as JPG or GIF, there's nothing to worry about. There is an application called PicsArt that allows you to erase the background of any image totally free, and super easy to do. Now, the step by step:

1. The first thing is to enter Google Play.

2. Next, you should search for the application called Nova Launcher. You can install it directly through this link.

3. Then open the app and configure the display style of your mobile launcher.

4. When you are done, you should now press the WhatsApp icon for two seconds.

5. A window will appear allowing you to modify the name and logo.

6. Click on the WhatsApp icon, then Apps, followed by Photos and now you have to select the photo of the cross.

Cruz morada para ícono de WhatsApp. (foto: EmojiTierra)

7. That would be all. Now only the changes need to be saved and you will see that the traditional WhatsApp icon will be replaced. Instead it will have a heart icon, pink or red.

If you do not finish convincing the look of the smartphone, you simply have to uninstall Nova Launcher and everything will return to normal.

Last but not least, Nova Launcher doesn't just allow you to change the icon of your saved images. You can also change the name of the application.

Emojis de cruz morada para WhatsApp. (foto: La Verdad Noticias)

Homer Simpson can let you know when there is a new message on WhatsApp, here are the steps

First you need to download Homer Simpson audio in MP3 format. To find the audio on YouTube you have to go to this link. It should be noted that the link is one of the many audios that can be found by Homer on the platform.

You can even use the voice of Bart Simpson.

Voz de Bart Simpson para WhatsApp. (foto: YouTube/TodoTOP)

Likewise, to download it to your smartphone you could use the various pages that download music from this portal, you just need to paste the link and choose the format.

Also, it is recommended to use applications such as SnapTube, which is available in the Play Store, the virtual store that is present on all Android.

Now, it's time to set Homer's sound as a WhatsApp message ringtone

1. Once the Homer Simpson audio has been downloaded, go to WhatsApp and tap on the three-dot icon located in the upper right corner.

2. Select the Settings option and then Notifications.

3. Enter the Notification tone option and in default the ringtone will appear.

4. Go to the end and you will be able to find the Add ringtone option.

5. Play it and search for the MP3 audio of Homer Simpson that was downloaded from YouTube, and that's it.

