Daddy Yankee fans reacted with memes to failures in the pre-sale of tickets for Guadalajara and Monterrey concerts

Daddy Yankee, one of the greatest exhibitors of reggaeton, a musical genre that has become popular in recent years and has been the inspiration of many artists, even Europeans, has announced his retirement and with it, what will be his last international tour that will include Mexico

The Puerto Rican singer announced the dates of the last concerts of his career in Mexico, events that were subject to modification and that currently include the states of Tijuana, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Veracruz and Quintana Roo.

On Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13, the pre-sale of tickets for their concerts in Monterrey (November 24) and Guadalajara (November 26) began, which, according to users, presented some errors and inconveniences when purchasing tickets through Funticket, the page in charge of the sale.

Los fans del “Big Boss” ansiaban verlo por última vez en los escenarios, por lo que los memes en Twitter también estuvieron dedicados a los buenos deseos para conseguir entradas (Fotos: Capturas de pantalla / Twitter)

The artist's followers quickly expressed through social networks, their annoyance and desperation to get a place to see the Gasoline performer for the last time on Mexican stages, so in the face of the imminent saturation of the website, his fans trended his name on the Twitter platform with the hashtag #daddyyankee.

Netizens reported that Funticket activated a counter of how much was left until the sale, which fell just a few minutes before the countdown ended, causing memes on the social network as they realized that some regal and tapatio users “look like clowns” because they couldn't get the acclaimed tickets.

However, the countdown was not the only problem. Daddy Yankee's followers also complained that the platform started redirecting him to another page, as well as asking not to share private information, which scared those who wanted to make the payment by electronic card.

Fanáticos denunciaron la caída de Funticket con memes a través de Twitter (Fotos: Capturas de pantalla / Twitter)

Raymond Ayala, better known as Daddy Yankee, is a reggaeton artist originally from Puerto Rico, whose legacy is extensive and one of them perhaps the most important is having been the first artist urban in having received the Billboard Hall of Fame Award.

He was the driving force behind songs such as Rompe, Petrol, Ella me lifted, Dura and Despacito, as well as having sold more than 17 million albums and placed 84 songs on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, with seven No. 1 and 36 in the Top 10.

He was also the first reggaeton artist to make a live performance on the Billboard stage, this undoubtedly opened a big step for urban artists, since no one had ever been present at the award ceremony before. Also called Big Boss, was honored in the Billboard Hall of Fame.

He also opened the way to urban music at the Billboard, winning 10 Guinness Records, 20 Billboard Music Award, 26 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 7 Billboard Music Awards, 7 Latin Grammy Awards and 3 American Music Awards.

He is currently one of the greatest influencers of urban music, considered a living legend.

Además, seguidores mostraron su emoción por ser uno de los últimos conciertos del puertorriqueño, quien en marzo, ha anunciado su retiro de los escenarios (Fotos: Capturas de pantalla / Twitter)

On March 20, 2022, through a video published on his YouTube account, the artist thanked his fans for the support he received in so many years of his career and made the announcement of what was already being speculated, his definitive retirement from the stage.

He indicated that this would be the end of his last tour in more than 10 countries. This tour has been called “The Last Tour” and it will start in August and end in December 2022. There are exactly 14 countries that Puerto Rican will visit, according to its own website.

