Book that teaches finance to the little ones reaches bookstores

A recent study by the Association of Banks of Peru (ASBANC) notes that 77% of participants said they were interested or very interested in learning how to better manage their personal and family economics. This indicates that financial education is necessary, even at an early age. For this reason, “Giver and his friends”, the text that teaches personal finance to children, is now available in Crisol bookstores.

Financial advisor Arantxa Layseca, content creator at Ara Retadora and writer of the book, teaches money management to both the youngest members of the household and parents, showing, with everyday examples, how to order finances.

Its simple language allows children to remember concepts such as money, savings, organization and entrepreneurship more easily. In addition, curious characters such as the little pig Giver, the Toru turtle, the cat Catu and the vaquita Muchi represent values that can be replicated at home.

“The purpose of the work is to call for personal finance teaching to be included in the school curriculum, so it is also important to empower teachers to master the subject themselves and apply it, so that they can transmit these concepts to their students,” Layseca emphasized.

Followed by the twelve stories for children, parents or teachers will find tips to reinforce what they have learned at home or in class. In order for the message to reach more people, the book will be presented to the teachers of the Fe y Alegría school in Ventanilla, where 20 copies will also be donated that will be available to students, as well as the donation of 50 books to the MAB organization, which will reach more girls and boys in different parts of Peru.

Keeping finances smart and responsible is a key factor for personal growth, leading to a better development of the country.

KEEP READING: