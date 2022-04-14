Blockage on the Central Highway due to the misdirection of truck prevents the passage of vehicles

Since the early morning of this Holy Thursday, there was a blockage on the Central Highway that prevents the passage of vehicles from Ticlio to la Oroya and other sections of this road. Even interprovincial transport companies do not sell tickets from Lima to the central part of the country, waiting for the road to be cleared.

The block is due to the dismissal of a trailer that occupies both lanes of the road at kilometer 52 of the Central Highway, in the Carachacra area, Huarochirí province. Added to this is a bus paralyzed by mechanical imperfections at kilometer 70.

Traffic congestion is increased by the invasion of smaller car lanes that intend to advance.

Central Highway blocked by mistake of Trailer | VIDEO: Latina TV

SUSPENDS BUS DEPARTURE

In the face of the blockade of the Central Highway, interprovincial transport bus companies were forced not to sell tickets until the road was released.

Bus departures to the center of the country suspended | VIDEO: Latia ¿na TV

