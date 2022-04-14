At least four dead and 10 injured after Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region

At least four dead and ten injured by shelling in the Kharkiv region on Wednesday, according to Ukrainian authorities on the official Telegram account of the city's regional state administration.

“On April 13, 2022, Russian military fired on residential buildings in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv. Three people were killed in the bombing. Four civilians were injured, the youngest, aged 17 and the oldest, 75,” said its military chief, Oleg Sinegubov.

Later, Sinegubov reported that Russian troops launched several attacks on Kharkiv in the Severnaya Saltovka district, confirming the four civilians killed and ten injured, as well as damage to residential buildings and personal property of civilians.

In addition, the Unian news agency has reported that there are already more than 100 civilians killed in the north-eastern region of Sumy, according to the head of the area's military administration, Dimitro Zhivitsky, who has confirmed that there are many bodies with their hands tied and with signs of torture or gunshot wounds to the head.

Un proyectil ruso impacta en una zona residencial próxima al aeropuerto de Kharkiv

In this regard, Zhivitsky assured that there are a large number of injuries in hospitals and indicated that they passed “columns with thousands of Russian armored vehicles that fired at everything around them, including the elderly and children.”

On the other hand, in another part of the country, the state administration of the city of Kiev counted nearly 10,000 internally displaced persons, most of them from regions such as Irpin, Bucha or Gostomel (3,978 persons), while some 1,500 civilians would be from Chernigov.

According to the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, two-thirds of the population has returned, although public transport remains closed. In addition, in Vyshhorod district, the curfew will be in effect every day from 8 pm to 6 am (local time) until 18 April.”

Another region hit by the fighting is Kherson, where there are at least 106 settlements without electricity and there is a lack of food, medicine and other basic necessities, as reported by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova on her official Facebook profile.

“The other day, the occupants took a humanitarian center in Kherson, which was organized to help citizens and medical institutions in the region. The racists confiscated medicines, baby food and diapers,” he stressed.

In addition, he said that at least 137 people, including four journalists, are hostages of Russian military personnel, and has stressed that “the occupiers” have blocked most Ukrainian information channels and are spreading false information through the media.

Denisova also reported on her official Facebook profile that Ukrainian civilians have reported the existence of “an analogue” of the Izolyatsia prison in Donetsk, where prisoners were being tortured.

(With information from Europa Press)

