América de Cali directives will support Guimarães if it does not qualify 'the eight' of the BetPlay I League

En la imagen el entrenador Alexandre Guimarães. EFE/Alberto Valdés/Archivo

The fans of América de Cali have been very happy since the return of Alexandre Guimarães was made official, because quite good was his first experience as coach of the scarlet team, with which he was crowned champion in the tournament ending 2019.

However, Juan Carlos Osorio (former coach) left the club in a rather critical situation, since under his command they only managed to get 15 points, the product of four wins, three draws and six losses.

In addition, the risaralda strategist failed to realize an idea of collective play in Cali's America, as his constant rotations prevented it. Which is why the fans and the directives of the 'red devills' will not have a strong hand with the new coaching staff for the remainder of the tournament.

This was made known by Tulio Gómez, the top shareholder of 'la mechita', who talked about it with journalist Carlos Arturo 'Petiso' Arango and revealed that it is not Alexandre Guimarães' obligation to qualify for the final home runs.

The fans have also expressed their support on social networks and have shown their support for the work of 'Guima', to whom they have a very special affection, because in addition to the title they gave to the institution a couple of years ago, it also promoted the careers of players who became icons, such as Duván Vergara, Michael Rangel and Yesus Cabrera, themselves which resulted in teams from abroad: Monterrey (Mexico), Mazatlan (Mexico) and Cuiabá (Brazil), respectively.

In addition, he warned that the sanction by which America de Cali will not be able to hire players next semester, will also limit the work of its new helmsman.

The 62-year-old coach has corresponded to the affection of the fans and, despite the limitations and difficulties he has, he assured that as long as there are mathematical possibilities he will fight for qualification.

Likewise, he said that he has a great appreciation for the institution and that is why he will deliver everything necessary to fulfill the wishes of the fans.

America from Cali will seek to enter 'the eight' and for that it will have to add three points in the remaining commitments against its backyard rival, Jaguares, Alianza Petrolera, Deportivo Pasto and Unión Magdalena.