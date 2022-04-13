When will they stop the extermination? Another social leader murdered in Colombia, this time in Putumayo

With no substantive solution to the extermination that social leaders have been suffering in the country since the peace agreement was signed between the Colombian State and the extinct FARC guerrilla, the murder of a social leader was once again reported. This time the victim was Pedro Baquero Cárdenas, who for years held various positions on the Community Action Board of the Independencia village, which belongs to the Arizona inspection of the municipality of Puerto Caicedo (Putumayo) in southern Colombia.

According to Caracol Radio, a group of heavily armed men broke into the home of the deceased, who were killed with several shots of firearms.

Meanwhile, on the digital news portal Cuarto de Hora, they cited a document in which the Putumayo Human Rights Network confirming the murder of the social leader who had been recognized for 20 years for his work with the community.

“He was shot in cold blood; in the midst of anxiety and emergency, the village community managed to get an ambulance, but unfortunately he dies on the way to the hospital,” they said in the statement.

They emphasized that the murder of Baquero materialized the threats to which social leaders, human rights defenders and the environment were being subjected in that area of the south of the country.

Meanwhile, on La W, the coordinator of the Putumayo Human Rights Network, Yuri Quintero, pointed out that Baquero was the victim of threats.

“He was displaced from his home community more than two months ago due to the increased presence of outlaw groups in Puerto Caicedo. The rural area of this municipality is in a very high risk situation due to the presence of these actors of the conflict,” he said.

Quintero added that the social leader had returned to the population for a celebration with his wife's family and that his murder occurred amid the dispute over territory that these illegal groups have been perpetrating in that area of Colombia that has led to confinement and forced displacement.

This scourge has not been stopped in the country since 2016, when the peace agreement was signed with the extinct FARC, and in the first three months of this year alone there is a record of 15 homicides of people working for communities, according to data handled by the Institute for Development and Peace Studies ( Indepaz).

These murders occurred in the departments of Bolivar, Boyacá, Choco, Caqueta, Cauca, Putumayo, Norte de Santander, San Andrés Isla and Tolima.

According to Indepaz figures, during the third month of 2022 there were 9 massacres that left a figure of 36 fatalities, three more compared to the same month in 2021, in which 9 massacres were also recorded but in which 33 victims were killed.

“In the midst of the massacres there were minor victims such as what happened in Balboa (Cauca), where 32-year-old Rubenia Arada, 14-year-old Brandon Mesa and 11-year-old Maikol Cabrera, were murdered. These people died after armed men arrived shooting at a group of people who were transiting through the area of the Bolivar neighborhood,” Indepaz said on the balance sheet.

In this direction, Indepaz also explained that during the first quarter of 2022, the number of murders and massacres against social leaders increased, this being a trend of violence that amazes the country.

According to figures, 48 leaders and human rights defenders were killed in Colombia; 42 were registered in 2021. In addition, the first quarter of 2022 also exceeds the number of massacres recorded in the same period last year, from 23 massacres with 84 fatalities in 2021 to 27 massacres with 94 fatalities so far in 2022.

