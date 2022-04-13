What time do Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City play LIVE: in Spain for the quarterback of Champions League 2022

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE. Squads measure strength today, Wednesday, April 13 at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium for the second leg of the 2022 Champions League quarterfinals. In this note you will be able to follow the minute by minute of the encounter with all the incidents. Don't miss it!

In the first leg, the Spaniards fell 1-0 with a goal from Kevin De Bruyne. The men of 'Cholo' Simeone drew attention for their style of play against the 'celeste' team due to their defensive scheme with two lines of 10 players to guard the zero in England.

They are now required to win by at least two goals to advance to the Champions League semifinals. Any score for the difference of a goal will force overtime and if the tie persists they will go to the definition on penalties. On the contrary, Pep Guardiola's painting needs not to lose to enter the next stage.

Atlético Madrid will not be able to count on Josema Gimenez and Hector Herrera due to injury, so Felipe Augusto secures a place behind. One of the doubts in setting up the starting eleven will be the inclusion of Thomas Lemar or Geoffrey Kondogbia. Atlético's weapons go through their available references such as Stefan Savic, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann and goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The 'citizens', on the other hand, recover in the defensive zone Kyle Walker, who met his suspension date in the first leg. In the visit, the question is whether Nathan Aké or Joao Cancelo plays or not, as well as the confirmation of the fight for a place between Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish. The injured players are Rúben Dias and Cole Palmer.

SIMEONE'S WORD

“We are facing a team that plays very well. Very good positional game, but we are excited. It is clear that illusion alone is not enough, but we are going to try to take the game where we can hurt them. The words don't say much, the important thing is what happens from nine o'clock in the evening,” Simeone said about the Champions League match against City.

GUARDIOLA'S WORD

“It will be a different match, not like last week. They are at home with their fans supporting. In the Metropolitan Stadium they create problems, defend and fight back. They'll be more intense at the top of the field than last night. We adapt and, if we lose, we go with everything to recover it. If we are winning, we may play a little further back,” said the Spanish coach prior to the clash against the 'Colchoneros'.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS FOR ATLÉTICO MADRID VS. MANCHESTER CITY

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Philip, Reinildo; Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Renan Lodi; Joao Felix and Griezmann.

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Stones, Laporte, Joao Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Sterling and Foden.

Manchester City beat Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals

SCHEDULES TO WATCH ATLÉTICO MADRID VS MANCHESTER CITY

- Peru: 2:00 p.m.

- Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

- Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

- Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

- Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

- Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

- Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

- Argentina: 4:00 p.m.

- Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

- Brasil: 4:00 p.m.

- Chile: 4:00 p.m.

- Spain/9:00 p.m.

TV CHANNELS TO WATCH ATLÉTICO MADRID VS MANCHESTER CITY

- Peru: ESPN, Star+

- Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

- Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

- Colombia: ESPN, Star+

- Bolivia: ESPN, Star+

- Venezuela: ESPN, Star+

- Argentina: ESPN, Star+

- Uruguay: ESPN, Star+

- Chile: ESPN, Star+

- Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

- Dominican Republic: ESPN Norte, Star+

- El Salvador: ESPN Norte, Star+

- Guatemala: ESPN Norte, Star+

- Honduras: ESPN North, Star+

- Nicaragua: ESPN North, Star+

- Panama: ESPN North, Star+, Flow Sports

- United States: Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Paramount+

