what time do alianza lima vs colo colo play live today group f copa libertadores 2022 times channels where and how to watch online match

Alianza Lima vs Colo Colo: the 'intimate' team plays against the albo club this Wednesday, April 13 for the 2nd date of Group F of the 2022 Copa Libertadores at the Monumental David Arellano stadium in Santiago de Chile.

The Peruvian team reaches the match against the Chilean team after losing to River Plate in Lima 1-0 in the premiere of the continental club tournament. The team of coach Carlos Bustos had four losses in a row, but recovered from the bad run of results with a 1-0 win against UTC for Liga 1 last Sunday that placed it in 13th place in the standings.

On the contrary, Colo Colo lost in their recent engagement to Unión Española for the Chilean championship (2-1) as a visitor. However, in previous matches he achieved five straight wins that included a 2-1 win in Brazil over Fortaleza in his debut at the Conmebol tournament. The 'Cacique' marches in first place in the standings in the domestic championship with 17 points.

DT Bustos will not be able to count on striker Aldair Rodriguez after his expulsion in the match against River Plate in Lima over a reckless entry against Robert Rojas. A similar lineup to the cup match against the 'Millionario' draw is expected with Cristian Benavente and Hernán Barcos on the offensive.

The strategist of the albo team Gustavo Quinteros also has a loss in his starting team after the expulsion of defender Emiliano Amor in the clash against Fortaleza by double reprimand. The replacement would be between Matías Zaldivia or Daniel Gutiérrez.

Colo Colo is looking for a victory that will allow him to go to the standings as he would add two wins in a row. Alianza Lima needs to add to stay in the race for its passage to the round of 16.

Alianza Lima is measured against Colo Colo for date 2 of the Copa Libertadores in Santiago de Chile

THE WORD OF THE PROTAGONISTS

“Alianza Lima is a team that defends itself very well, it will be a tough opponent and we have to play 100%, just as we did in Brazil. The rival showed, against River Plate, that he defends himself with many people. These days we try to train offensive plays that can give us the option of violating a closed defense. That is what demands the most attention of us today,” said strategist Gustavo Quintero de Colo Colo.

“Colo Colo is an important team that does very well in the local tournament. He made a great presentation against Fortaleza for Copa Libertadores, he has very dynamic players, with a lot of imbalance. It's going to be a nice match,” Bustos said of his next rival in the Libertadores.

LIMA VS. COLO COLO: POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS

Lima Alliance: Angelo Campos; Oslimg Mora, Christian Ramos, Pablo Miguez, Yordi Vilchez; Ricardo Lagos, Oswaldo Valenzuela, Jairo Concha, Josepmir Ballón; Cristian Benavente and Hernán Barcos.

Colo Colo: Brayan Cortes; Oscar Opazo, Maximilian Falcon, Matias Zaldivia, Gabriel Suazo; Cesar Fuentes, Esteban Pavez, Pablo Solari; Leonardo Gil, Gabriel Costa and Juan Martín Lucero.

A qué hora juegan Alianza Lima vs Colo Colo EN VIVO: partido en Santiago por la Copa Libertadores (Foto: Alianza Lima)

SCHEDULES TO WATCH THE LIMA VS. COLO COLO

- Peru: 5:00 p.m.

- Mexico: 4:00 p.m.

- Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.

- Colombia: 5:00 p.m.

- Bolivia: 6:00 p.m.

- Venezuela: 6:00 p.m.

- Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.

- Argentina: 7:00 p.m.

- Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

- Brasil: 7:00 p.m.

- Chile: 7:00 p.m.

CHANNELS TO WATCH THE LIMA VS. COLO COLO

- Peru: ESPN, Star+

- Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

- Colombia: ESPN, Star+

- Bolivia: ESPN, Star+

- Venezuela: ESPN, Star+

- Argentina: FOX Sports Argentina, Star+

- Uruguay: ESPN, Star+

- Chile: FOX Sports Chile, Star+

- El Salvador: Tigo Sports

- United States: beIN Sports

KEEP READING