WATCH ATLETICO MADRID VS MANCHESTER CITY LIVE TODAY: Champions League 2022 quarter-leg match

Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Atletico Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 5, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action with Manchester City's Joao Cancelo Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

WATCH Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE. 'Colchoneros' receive the 'citizens' today at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2022. Those from 'Cholo' Simeone are obliged to score goals if they want to put their name in the next instance of the tournament.

In the first leg, the English had total control of the ball and hit an eleven man defensive wall. This was reflected in the statistics, the 'colchoneros' did not shoot once on goal, they only dedicated themselves to countering the game of their rival. However, with great merit, the locals managed to win with a goal by Kevin De Bruyne in the 70th minute of the second half.

De Bruyne scored 1-0 in Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid for Champions League. (Video: ESPN).

Josep Guardiola criticized the way Atletico Madrid plays. “We sensed that they would play 5-3-2 and we came out three or four times on the sides. Then they adjusted and put Griezmann on the far right and João on the far left and they got five-five. With two lines of five. In prehistoric times, today and in 100,000 years, attacking five and five is very difficult.”

“I train since 2005, 2006, until today and I was never contemptuous with a colleague of mine. Never. Because I always put myself in the place of the coaches I compete with. I understand that there are different ways to express what you feel, what you see and experience each match, but when you are despising a colleague, I don't share it,” 'Cholo' Simeone answered at a press conference.

“Then, from journalists, former players, people who haven't played for a long time and want to say something different, we are as my father said, 'fish through the mouth dies'. The words are free and we can all have a say. But not among colleagues. Each one has its own forms and I choose one: always respect my colleagues”, added the Argentinian.

How did they do in their respective leagues? Manchester City gave away a show for matchday 32 of the Premier League. Those led by 'Pep' drew 2-2 Liverpool with goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus. In this way, it follows pointer with 74 units.

For its part, Atlético de Madrid fell due to the slightest difference against Mallorca in visiting condition. Muriqi scored the only goal of the compromise since the twelve steps. The cast of Diego Simeone is still in the fourth box with 57 points and is in Champions League position.

Who are the main goal cards in both clubs? On the visitors' side is Riyad Mahrez, who has six goals in his record in nine matches played, while Antoine Griezmann is the goalscorer for 'Atleti' with four goals in eight matches.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. ATLETICO DE MADRID

MANCHESTER CITY CHANNELS VS. ATLÉTICO DE MADRID

Colombia: Star+, ESPN2

Peru: Star+, ESPN2, ESPN

PROBABLE LINEUPS: MANCHESTER CITY VS. ATLETICO DE MADRID

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Sime Vrsaljko, Stefan Savić, Philip Augustus, Reinildo Mandava, Yannick Carrasco or Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente, Koke Resurrection, Geoffrey Kondogbia; Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix.

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri Hernandez, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

