Tolima fights this Wednesday for its stay in the Copa Libertadores

The Independiente del Valle will aim to achieve this Wednesday, April 13, the lead of Group D of the Copa Libertadores at the expense of Deportes Tolima, which will be urged by victory, after the recent home defeat to Atlético Mineiro, from Brazil.

On the first round of Group D, the Ecuadorian team won by 0-2 away from Brazil's América Mineiro, who entered the group stage after eliminating Guaraní, from Paraguay, and Barcelona, from Ecuador, in the pre-stages of the continental tournament.

Meanwhile, Tolima succumbed 1-3 at home in their debut against Atlético Mineiro, so they will come out with the urgency of recovering, as a second defeat would compromise their aspirations to reach the round of 16.

For its part, in the local tournament, Independiente del Valle has an irregular campaign, with 11 points, 8 less than the leader, Barcelona, and on the recent date they tied without goals with one of the last in the standings table, Guayaquil City.

The team has the same squad that won last year's title in Ecuador under the technical direction of Portuguese Renato Paiva, but still failed to achieve football harmony, although it had an auspicious debut in the current Libertadores.

In addition to the football imbalance of the Ecuadorian team, there is a ban on leading coach Paiva in Libertadores, because he did not comply with a regulatory provision of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) for European coaches who go on to lead in South America.

The Valle team will lay hands on Argentine reinforcements, such as defenders Richard Schunke, Mateo Carabajal; midfielders Cristian Pellerano, Lorenzo Faravelli, Nicolás Previtali and the team's 2021 scorer Jonathan Bauman.

Now, in the case of Deportes Tolima, who is in second place in the standings of the BetPlay League, with 32 points, one less than Atlético Nacional. On the recent date of the Colombian tournament, coach Hernán Torres' team defeated Aguilas Doradas 3-0, with scores by Michael Rangel and two scores Andrés Felipe Ibarguen.

Among the foreign figures who could play tomorrow for Tolima are Ecuador's goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez; Peruvian Raziel García and Chilean Rodrigo Ureña, along with naturalized Paraguayan attacker Gustavo Ramírez.

While Independiente del Valle participates for the eighth time in the Libertadores, with a final in 2016, which lost it to the Colombian Atlético Nacional, Tolima does so for the ninth opportunity, with a semifinal in 1982. The match will be played tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Banco Guayaquil Stadium, owned by Independiente del Valle, with the arbitration of Peruvian Kevin Ortega.

