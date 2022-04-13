They found three bodies burned and abandoned on the highway section of Chiapas

Imagen de archivo. Un soldado hace guardia durante un operativo de búsqueda de personas desaparecidas mientras transitan por la carretera Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo, en Nuevo Laredo, México. 24 de agosto de 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

On April 12, elements of the Attorney General of the State (FGE) of Chiapas found three bodies burned and abandoned on a stretch of highway in the municipality of Arriaga.

As a result, the body reported that an investigation kit was opened for the crime of qualified homicide committed against the unidentified victims.

According to local media, the bodies were stranded 8 meters down the asphalt tape. However, they denied that any of the three deceased persons had reports of missing persons.

Following the report of the finding, elements of the Specialized Police and Expert Services arrived at the scene at kilometer 33+100, on the Arriaga-Tuxla highway, to cordon it off and locate signs to clarify the facts.

Meanwhile, the bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to perform the necropsy of law and extraction of samples for the identification of genetic profiles.

On April 12, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) presumed the 3.5% reduction in homicides during his administration. Despite this, he acknowledged that “it could take longer” to pacify the country.

This is because his administration exceeded the figure of 100,000 murders in the middle of period of governance, which exceeds that recorded in the mandate of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) and Felipe Calderón (2006-2012). However, the trend of intentional homicide declined slightly.

In this context, six entities account for 50% of the minor intentional homicides for the first two months of 2022: Michoacán, Guanajuato, Baja California, State of Mexico, Jalisco and Chihuahua; entities in which atrocious massacres have been witnessed.

However, demarcations outside the list have also recorded demonstrations that support the security crisis, such as Guerrero, where five bodies were found. between beheaded in the seats and trunk of a taxi in Juchitan.

Questioned by this scenario, López Obrador said that 75% of the intentional homicides recorded in the country are linked to organized crime, as outline investigations into the massacre of a family of eight (four minors) in Tultepec, Edomex.

The experts who processed the crime scene found at the scene more than 30 bullet casings and a bag with capsules containing suspected cocaine. One of the deceased had managed to survive the attack and was taken to Vicente Villada hospital, where she had been reported in a delicate condition. However, moments later his death was announced.

At the time of arriving at the La Cañada colony, the Mexican authorities found the seven bodies with the shot de grace.

The Office of the Attorney General of Justice (FGJ) of the State of Mexico has focused its investigations on the father of the family, identified as Jonathan Ulises, because they suspect that the four men who arrived on two motorcycles at the family's house were going after him to collect a debt for drug trafficking.

Investigations that have followed the massacre have revealed that 22-year-old Jonathan was part of a group of narco-nudists operating in the area.

