The United States assured that the Russian regime increased its aggressive and repressive character

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

The United States has assured that Moscow has increased its aggressive character beyond its borders and its repressive character within them within the framework of the administrative arrest of Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was arrested on Monday for disobedience to police authority.

“These are not the actions of a government that is confident. These are the actions of a government, of a regime, which is fundamentally unsafe,” the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, said at a press conference.

Thus, he pointed out that the Russian regime “is not willing to allow its own people to do what is the right of every people everywhere: to express their protest, to march peacefully, to form associations, and to make their voice and their free will heard”.

Price has reiterated that they have urged Russia to “stop abusing repressive laws against its own citizens, non-violent protesters or peaceful protesters,” who do nothing but peacefully advocate for their rights.

“The Russian people, and this is the key point, like people everywhere, have the right to speak freely, to form peaceful associations, to exercise their freedom of expression and to have their voices heard through free and fair elections,” said Price.

The State Department spokesman also recalled the arrest of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, as well as the thousands of people who have taken to the streets to protest his arrest or protests against the war in Ukraine.

El opositor ruso Alexei Navalny REUTERS

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday of committing “genocide” in Ukraine, the first time he used that word to describe the situation in the country invaded by Moscow.

“Yes, I called it a genocide,” Biden told journalists who traveled with him to Iowa, hours after he used the term a speech dedicated to the fight against inflation.

“It's becoming increasingly clear that Putin is simply trying to erase the very idea of being Ukrainian,” the US leader said.

Biden clarified that the last word on Russia would be held by the courts in determining whether actions in the former Soviet republic, which include evidence of atrocities committed against civilians, constitute genocide.

“Let the lawyers decide whether it qualifies as such or not, but it seems to me that it does,” he said. “The evidence is piling up.”

“More evidence is coming out of (...) the horrible things that Russians have done in Ukraine.” And “let's know” more and more “about devastation.”

(With information from Europa Press)

KEEP READING: