The Calibre 50 song that Gussy Lau composed to Ángela Aguilar and that would give away their months-long romance

Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau have begun to position themselves as “the couple of the moment”, because after the confirmation of their romantic relationship, and despite the silence on the subject of Pepe Aguilar's daughter, many fans of the singer have expressed support for her engagement.

René Humberto Lau Ibarra, the full name of the composer, was René Humberto Lau Ibarra, who went on to have a discreet but important career in the Mexican regional genre, since after spreading the images where he appears very closely and affectionate with the youngest member of the so-called “Aguilar dynasty”, the 33-year-old has been the subject of conversation .

However, what has attracted the most attention and has generated mixed comments is the big age difference between Angela and her boyfriend, since the musician and also a singer is older than her for 15 years, which has led to some people seeing the relationship with bad eyes.

Ángela Aguilar y Gussy Lau aparecieron muy cercanos en las imágenes dadas a conocer en Twitter (Foto: Twitter)

Now that he jumped from almost anonymity to be the subject of scrutiny in the notes of shows, it has been reported that Gussy already has a prolific career as a lyricist for different and important groups in the Mexican regional.

In fact, the one born in Mocorito, Sinaloa, has collaborated with his talent for artists such as Grupo Firme, Christian Nodal, Los de la noria, Julión Álvarez, and even with Angela Aguilar herself, with whom she worked on the hit song There where they see me.

On the trajectory of the man, son of a Mexican mother and a Korean father, José Manuel Figueroa recently got rid of flattery and shared that he admires his work a lot, above other musicians who also dedicate themselves to the production of musical themes focused on the Mexican regional:

“You are the only composer that I envy today, you are a great composer, and this should help you brother to write cooler songs, better songs, much better songs, I love you, I send you a hug,” said the son of Joan Sebastian for the program Despierta América.

Gussy Lau es compositor sinaloense, artífice de múltiples éxitos del regional mexicano (Foto: Instagram)

During his participation in the program broadcast in the United States, José Manuel revealed that Gussy Lau composed a special song for his girlfriend, with whom he expressed in a live broadcast he wishes to maintain his relationship in the area of private life.

According to the program, José Manuel revealed that Angela Aguilar's boyfriend composed him with a special dedication the song Míranos ahora, which is played by the band Calibre 50 and was released recently, on March 10, 2022.

The romantic song tells of a courtship of which people did not predict a lasting relationship and currently its music video shared on YouTube has amassed more than 5 million 325 thousand views.

Calibre 50 le da voz al tema 'Míranos ahora', escrito por el novio de Ángela Aguilar. La canción se incluye en el álbum 'Guerra de poder' (Foto: Cuartoscuro) Moisés Pablo | Moisés Pablo

This is the words of the song that plays on the musical platforms in the voice of Tony Elizondo, the newly released vocalist of Calibre 50.

Where did they get

That I see him nowhere

Those who told us

Three or four months, at the most

They're going to last





And here we are still so in love

Where are those talkers, where did they grab

Look at us now

I can't be happier





Just as I promised

Thank you for trusting me

Look at us now

They've already changed their minds

How good do you both look

So much that they said no

El compositor ha ganado dos Latin Grammy por sus composiciones para Christian Nodal (Foto: Sociedad de Autores y Compositores de México)

However, when analyzing the song, it could indicate that the couple has been in a relationship for several months or even longer. This assumption would be contrary to the statement made by the composer when confirming his affair with Angela, since he assured that only “for two weeks” the courtship began.

This is how the musician said: “We started dating a couple of weeks ago, Pepe agrees, so does Aneliz, (Angela's mother) already knows my parents, they all know each other, it was private until this damn screen shot that a friend took”.

Regarding the notable difference in ages, Gussy also said in his live broadcast: “For those who bother my age, spare my life, what a crime, but if my partner doesn't mind, what do I have to worry about what a third party thinks,” he said.

