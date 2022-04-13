The best memes that the shooter of Pharaoh Love Shady left a Residente

More than a month ago, the fight between Residente and J Balvin happened, which reached its peak with the song by the former member of 'Calle 13′ that generated viralization, criticism and even memes against the Colombian singer. However, another musician came out in defense of the reggaetonero, the Peruvian Pharaón Love Shady who released “Rip [R] esentido” on Tuesday, with a strong message against former Calle 13.

In this new single, Peruvian artist Jesús Valle Choque better known as Faraón Love Shady lashes out at the Puerto Rican with reference to the hot dog cart, which served to make Residente mock the Colombian reggaetonero.

“Pharaoh Love Shady arrived to break it to the resentful. Everything is worth in this sausage sandwich, you are not everything, you sell yourself for a token”, is heard in part of the song.

“In the past you said you were autistic just to cover up your communist fanaticism. I know that deep down you are also a racist, remember that Chavez was also a terrorist. You're not ashamed that you with so many prizes have to throw Balvin, that's not genius,” he adds in the rap.

The video in which Pharaoh Love Shady dedicates several stanzas to the former vocalist of Calle 13 is now available on YouTube and has already amassed more than 860,000 views so far.

HE HAD A GOOD REACTION AMONG THE PEOPLE

The Peruvian Left Out Of Context account issued an opinion “Pharaoh Love Shady just buried the Communist Resident alive. Great, Lord Pharaoh”, was his post.

Twitter user Alvaro Tejada said the following. “I'm not a fan of Pharaoh Love Shady, but in this shootout he told Residente all his truths. “In the past you said you were autistic, just to cover up your communist fanaticism “remember that Chávez was also a terrorist. You put a face out for the poor, but you live like a rich man.”

LOOK AT THE MEMES LEFT BY THE SONG

Los mejores memes que dejó la tiradera de Faraón Love Shady a Residente





Memes were trending on social media

Los mejores memes que dejó la tiradera de Faraón Love Shady a Residente

Pharaoh Love Shady proved that rapping is his thing

Los mejores memes que dejó la tiradera de Faraón Love Shady a Residente

As you remember, the Peruvian Pharaoh Love Shady expressed his total disagreement with the 'tiradera' that Residente made to leave the artist badly stopped colombian. The fact is contextualized when the 29th BZRP Sessions came out, where René Pérez unleashed his anger against who was once his friend.

Pharaoh Love Shady showed his support for J Balvin

And with the release of Residente's song, where he was allegedly attacking J Balvin, various national and international artists spoke out about it and gave their support to the Colombian singer. This was the case with Pharaoh Love Shady, who encouraged him through social media.

“Balvin don't let yourself (...) If he could do it, you can do it too. Lest's go,” Pharaoh wrote in his Instagram story. As you remember, the interpreter of “In da Guetto”, wrote the interpreter from Arequipa.

Faraón Love Shady mostró su apoyo a J Balvin

KEEP READING



