Sergio Gutiérrez Luna asked legislators not to introduce “lobbyists” to the Chamber of Deputies

Last April 11, on the day that the debate and vote on the Energy Reform could have been held in plenary, was fraught with controversy, not only because of the postponement of the session for next Sunday, but because of a peculiar scene.

Through social networks, a moment went viral when a subject linked to international entrepreneurs in the energy sector had to be removed from the Chamber of Deputies because he was not a legislator and because, they accused, having a role as a “lobbyist” in that important meeting.

Paolo Salerno, a member of the energy company Enel Group, was identified as coordinator of the Energy Committee of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Mexico. He was sitting next to the deputy of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), Edna Díaz, a situation that was denounced by some members of the bench of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

With a briefcase in hand, and visiting badge hanging around his neck, he walked out through the corridors of the lower house, while he said a few words to the member of the yellow party and the other members of Morena and her allies applauded her withdrawal.

This situation led to endless comments against Salerno and Díaz, whom they called “sell homelands”, because, they argued, the sole purpose of that subject was to privilege private companies to generate more money, rather than to benefit energy-consuming citizens.

For this reason, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, and member of the Morena parliamentary group, called on all political parties not to introduce people outside the premises.

“As a result of yesterday's incident... this presidency makes a careful appeal to all parliamentary groups, deputies and deputies in general, to promote parliamentary discipline and refrain from introducing the Sessions Hall and the spaces of the precinct where the organs of the Chamber carry out their deliberative functions”, read in the official document.

All those persons stipulated by section IX of paragraph 1 of article 6 of the Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies shall be those who are prohibited from entering the spaces exposed by Gutiérrez Luna, “especially when such persons have a direct interest in the subject of the discussion”.

Finally, the chairman of the board recalled that all persons who carry out the task of lobbyist, and are duly registered in the register, have the obligation to address themselves according to the laws of the lower house, otherwise they could be entitled to sanctions ranging from disaffiliation to preventing their access to the facilities.

The internal regulations define this practice as any activity that is carried out before any deputy, deputy, organ or authority, individually or as a whole, for obtain a resolution or agreement favourable to the interests of one's own or third parties.

According to the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), lobbying or lobbying - its name in English - can be understood as a “planned process of communicating predominantly informative content, within the framework of public relations, of the company, lobby group or organization with the public authorities”.

That is, these are people who are the intermediary between political power and the main stakeholders in legislative discussions and these are not always entities with economic interests, since they can also be representatives of popular affairs.

