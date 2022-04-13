Rodrigo González says Florcita Polo is profiting from her family drama

They didn't tolerate it! Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre were upset to learn that Florcita Polo commented on another TV show that she felt harassed by the Amor y Fuego chambers, who follow her to find out her opinion about the alleged infidelity of her still husband Néstor Villanueva.

According to television hosts, Susy Diaz's daughter doesn't mind walking through different channels to talk about her family drama, but when a reporter from her program approaches her, she plays the offense.

Likewise, the popular 'Peluchín' pointed out that Florcita Polo would find herself billing with the scandal that Néstor Villanueva has starred in, since for her to attend other television programs she charges a significant sum of money.

“ Why is he victimizing himself now, why doesn't he speak in front of our cameras, why haven't we offered him a bonus in between? which is what she is used to doing (...) she does the victimization tour, the pity tour. She comes out doing all her speech (speech) as a new councilor,” Rodrigo commented.

The host of Amor y Fuego also detailed that they do the same thing as other media outlets, looking for her to conduct an interview; however, the only difference that exists between them is that the Willax Television magazine does not offer her a payment in between.

“(You tell us stalkers) for standing outside and asking you the same thing that they ask you only with a payment in between? I don't understand, when is there money involved is it not considered harassment and when I don't pay you it is harassment? We don't believe your face of 'I become the virgin of the people' ,” he added.

For her part Gigi Mitre asked Florcita to stop calling them stalkers, because what they do is a job and they haven't committed any crime. “We know you, we know how you work... don't call us stalkers because that's a crime, let's not start because you lose out,” he added.

To conclude, Rodrigo González stressed that thanks to the ampay they made to Néstor Villanueva, different media outlets have contacted her and she has been able to promote her dresses. “If you are not enough with the distribution that is there, do not sign us of bullies,” he added.

Rodrigo González unleashed all his indignation against Florcita Polo because he said she felt harassed by the Amor y Fuego cameras.

FLORCITA COMPLAINS ABOUT THE PRESS

Florcita Polo on the América Hoy set to talk about her separation from Néstor Villanueva. The conceited Susy Diaz made it clear that it would be the last time she would talk about it and asked the press to stop looking for her so that she could continue talking about her still husband.

“All this is very complicated for me, I have been running from leaving my children at school; however, I have to keep working, keep moving forward, but it's already too much, a lot of press is looking for me. I respect their work in the press and everything, but they also have to respect a person's silence when they don't feel well ,” said Flor Polo Díaz.

