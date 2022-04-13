PRI acted nonpurposefully for expelling Quirino Ordaz after appointment as ambassador to Spain: AMLO

In view of the arrival of Quirino Ordaz Coppel in Spain to begin his term as ambassador of Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) returned to recall the expulsion with which the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) sanctioned the diplomat after accepting office

In his press conference, the president assured that the decision was an “excess” and a “nonsense” because, he recalled, the functions of the former governor of Sinaloa do not advocate the ideologies of a party, but of the “people of Mexico”. Which is why he urged “to be proud” of this appointment.





