Pharaoh Love Shady vs. Residente: what do the lyrics of his new song say

Freestyle made in Arequipa. In March, the Latin American music scene came to a standstill when René Pérez, known as Residente, launched a “shooter” against J Balvin. This song was performed together with Argentine producer Bizarrap as part of his series BZRP Music Sessions. After its release, many artists were present on their social networks to show their support for each one. Among them was Pharaoh Love Shady, who has risen to popularity on the Internet with his viral songs and his way of dressing. If we have to associate it with another character, this would be Tongo or the Tigress of the East because of the impact it has had on digital platforms.
When the song by the former singer of Calle 13 was released, the young man from Arequipa expressed his total support for the Colombian, hinting that he would “do something” to express himself about what happened. A couple of weeks has passed and he has already surprised his followers, and curious ones, with the publication of his “tiradera”, which he has titled as “Rip [R] esentido (Freestyle session #13)” .
The song was produced by his record label Híbrido Gang Music. To share the news, they used their official Instagram account in which they used an image of René Pérez with tears on his face, accompanied by the following message: “We listened to his handle of the artist and definitely neighborhood to [R] esentido, there is no doubt about that. Let's go”.
Finally, on March 12, the music video for his song was officially released, which has quickly entered the top trends on YouTube. In just hours it has reached 1 million views. This “pull” is also available on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.
LETRA RIP RESENTIDO
Unlike the Residente theme, which lasted 11 minutes, it has been developed in 3 minutes. According to what he shows in the music video, the recording would have been made in Arequipa, where Jesús Valle Choque was born, the real name of “the god of versatility”. Here you can find the full lyrics of the song dedicated to Residente:
Raaaaaaa!
Pharaoh Love Shady arrived
To leave the resentful
It's worth to' in this sausage sandwich
You're not too
You sell yourself for some chips
Que sepan too
that you eat my sausage
You criticize the hot dog
here we lower it with chicha
Raaaaaaa!
Pharaoh Love Shady I sound good I don't fail
You're a copy of “Slim Shady”, Eminem, I faint
The worst jury of the battle of the roosters
It wouldn't be anything if it weren't for White Lion
In the past you said you were autistic
Just to cover up your communist fanaticism
I know that deep down you're also a racist
Remember that Chavez was also a terrorist
The only philosopher in rap is called Vico
You put him together with the Aldo next to him you stay boy
What was it, René, are you looking out for the guys
You take a face for the poor, but you live like rich
You're not ashamed that you with so many awards
You have to throw Balvin, that's not genius.
You use hate to raise your career
So you run and work out the same way you stayed outside
Calle 13, Resident or Visiting
Are you a singer, activist or student?
It breaks your ass you're not even my enemy
Since I was born the ones in the back have come with me
Let those who want to come in you die in the end
I am the new era and this is multiviral
You haven't released an album since 2017
And I leave it deep inside like that crazy, dare tete
It's worth to' in this sausage sandwich
You're not too
You sell yourself for some chips
Que sepan too
that you eat my sausage
You criticize the hot dog
here we lower it with chicha
R-E-N-E
You can't take a year without TV
Accept that you are also addicted to fame
When no one talks about you you cry and scream in your bed
When you see the other man win, you get hysterical.
I'm original in this game and your generic
Do you remember when you hit that fan in Mexico?
I am the voice of John, the schizophrenic
I'll kill you and for me this is a freestyle
The day of your death came and we're not in Hawaii
I live in the village, la sierra, where you buzz your guts
Resident I'll drag you from Trujillo to Arequipa
You pull out a shooter in the middle of a war
Generating more violence you don't want this land
Pumps between Russia and Ukraine do not consume them
From so much fire in letters you made a smokescreen
You're a hypocrite you don't represent my school
It took you long to accept that inside is pa 'Cosculluela
You wear the Canserbero polo shirt in your videos
And in life you didn't support him, I don't believe you nothing
Already retire, your age is going away
You contradict yourself, you don't set an example to society
You can't be king if you have evil deep down
Hey, René, you don't own the truth
Raaaaaaa!
Pharaoh Love Shady arrived
To leave the resentful
It's worth to' in this sausage sandwich
You're not too
You sell yourself for some chips
Que sepan too
that you eat my sausage
You criticize the hot dog
here we lower it with chicha
KEEP READING