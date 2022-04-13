Pharaoh Love Shady vs. Residente: what do the lyrics of his new song say

Freestyle made in Arequipa. In March, the Latin American music scene came to a standstill when René Pérez, known as Residente, launched a “shooter” against J Balvin. This song was performed together with Argentine producer Bizarrap as part of his series BZRP Music Sessions. After its release, many artists were present on their social networks to show their support for each one. Among them was Pharaoh Love Shady, who has risen to popularity on the Internet with his viral songs and his way of dressing. If we have to associate it with another character, this would be Tongo or the Tigress of the East because of the impact it has had on digital platforms.

When the song by the former singer of Calle 13 was released, the young man from Arequipa expressed his total support for the Colombian, hinting that he would “do something” to express himself about what happened. A couple of weeks has passed and he has already surprised his followers, and curious ones, with the publication of his “tiradera”, which he has titled as “Rip [R] esentido (Freestyle session #13)” .

The song was produced by his record label Híbrido Gang Music. To share the news, they used their official Instagram account in which they used an image of René Pérez with tears on his face, accompanied by the following message: “We listened to his handle of the artist and definitely neighborhood to [R] esentido, there is no doubt about that. Let's go”.

Finally, on March 12, the music video for his song was officially released, which has quickly entered the top trends on YouTube. In just hours it has reached 1 million views. This “pull” is also available on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

LETRA RIP RESENTIDO

Unlike the Residente theme, which lasted 11 minutes, it has been developed in 3 minutes. According to what he shows in the music video, the recording would have been made in Arequipa, where Jesús Valle Choque was born, the real name of “the god of versatility”. Here you can find the full lyrics of the song dedicated to Residente:

Raaaaaaa!

Pharaoh Love Shady arrived

To leave the resentful

It's worth to' in this sausage sandwich

You're not too

You sell yourself for some chips

Que sepan too

that you eat my sausage

You criticize the hot dog

here we lower it with chicha

Raaaaaaa!

Pharaoh Love Shady I sound good I don't fail

You're a copy of “Slim Shady”, Eminem, I faint

The worst jury of the battle of the roosters

It wouldn't be anything if it weren't for White Lion

In the past you said you were autistic

Just to cover up your communist fanaticism

I know that deep down you're also a racist

Remember that Chavez was also a terrorist

The only philosopher in rap is called Vico

You put him together with the Aldo next to him you stay boy

What was it, René, are you looking out for the guys

You take a face for the poor, but you live like rich

You're not ashamed that you with so many awards

You have to throw Balvin, that's not genius.

You use hate to raise your career

So you run and work out the same way you stayed outside

Calle 13, Resident or Visiting

Are you a singer, activist or student?

It breaks your ass you're not even my enemy

Since I was born the ones in the back have come with me

Let those who want to come in you die in the end

I am the new era and this is multiviral

You haven't released an album since 2017

And I leave it deep inside like that crazy, dare tete

After the scandal between Residente and J Balvin, Pharaoh Love Shady released a song aimed at the rapper. Video: YouTube/Pharaoh Love Shady.

R-E-N-E

You can't take a year without TV

Accept that you are also addicted to fame

When no one talks about you you cry and scream in your bed

When you see the other man win, you get hysterical.

I'm original in this game and your generic

Do you remember when you hit that fan in Mexico?

I am the voice of John, the schizophrenic

I'll kill you and for me this is a freestyle

The day of your death came and we're not in Hawaii

I live in the village, la sierra, where you buzz your guts

Resident I'll drag you from Trujillo to Arequipa

You pull out a shooter in the middle of a war

Generating more violence you don't want this land

Pumps between Russia and Ukraine do not consume them

From so much fire in letters you made a smokescreen

You're a hypocrite you don't represent my school

It took you long to accept that inside is pa 'Cosculluela

You wear the Canserbero polo shirt in your videos

And in life you didn't support him, I don't believe you nothing

Already retire, your age is going away

You contradict yourself, you don't set an example to society

You can't be king if you have evil deep down

Hey, René, you don't own the truth

Raaaaaaa!

Pharaoh Love Shady arrived

To leave the resentful

