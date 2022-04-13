Melcochita enters politics as candidate for councilor of La Victoria with Fuerza Popular

More than one has attracted attention to know that Melcochita is going to run as candidate for councilor of La Victoria. The comedian will venture into politics through Keiko Fujimori's party, Popular Force.

According to the website of the National Elections Jury, Pablo Villanueva has number 7 on the list and if he wins his candidate he will be able to carry out different municipal procedures in the next 4 years.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the comedian has expressed his desire to enter public office, since a while ago he announced his candidacy for Congress, but it never came to fruition.

Melcochita has also not been distant from politics, since in the past she has been part of different campaigns, such as those of Keiko Fujimori, former mayor Susana Villarán and even Ciro Gálvez in the presidency.

Through Twitter, journalist Jonathan Castro announced the comedian's postulation, generating various comments, some in favor of the comedian and others against him.

“And that gentleman, apart from saying “don't see him”, does he know anything about municipal management?” ; “ We complain precisely about the public officials named by Castillo, but see who is Keiko's candidate ,” some criticized them.

On the other hand, those who defended him pointed out that Pablo Villanueva could run like any other Peruvian, setting the example of Pedro Castillo, who without experience ran for and won the presidency of the Republic.

“Do you think that because he is a comedian, Mr. Pablo Villanueva “Melcochita” is not the right one? The current president of Ukraine is a former comedian, Ronald Reagan was an actor before he became president. I bet he does it much better than the officials Castillo chooses ,” another user commented.

Melcochita postula como regidor a la municipalidad de La Victoria. (Foto: Twitter)

MARSHMALLOW AGAINST REALITY BOY SHOWS

With the economic reactivation and the reopening of discos, reality boys are once again hired to liven up the atmosphere; however, their development on stage would not be as expected by many artists. This is the case of Melcochita, who strongly criticized the presentations of some members of Esto es Guerra.

Likewise, he could not help but show his indignation when he learned that they were charging an exorbitant sum of money for half an hour of show that he considered to be of low quality.

“ It's not worth any money. They are 'spoiling' the square to all the great artists. It's angry because you took out the dirt for many years ,” said the Peruvian artist in conversation with a Magaly Tv reporter: La firme.

