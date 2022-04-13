Disguising controversial positions, the strategy of the far-right Marine Le Pen to win the elections in France

Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she speaks during a news conference on democracy and the exercise of power in Vernon, France, April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

After her bitter defeat in the 2017 presidential elections, Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate who returns to compete with Emmanuel Macron on 24 April, has decided to abandon her traditional speech, a kind of mutation that will allow her to reach the Elysee Palace this time.

Sifting and disguising positions, at least during these two weeks, leads the leader of the National Group (RN) to concentrate her attacks solely on the economic difficulties facing the French. The RN presidential candidate, with this strategy, accuses the government of Emmanuel Macron for refusing to face the “wall of inflation” that causes sorrows among its fellow citizens.

“Macron's France is a France that will stop,” he lashes out, emphasizing that its scaffolding to increase its electoral volume for the second tour.

What is Le Pen hiding? It starts from his positions, the most ripid and questionable ones, his views on immigration, membership of the European Union, his international ties with Presidents Vladimir Putin or Viktor Orban. Definitions as to whether or not your administration will ultimately push the exit from the euro, despite a promise not to do so, or whether the supremacy of French law over European law will prevail. Policies in contradiction to community treaties. In the past, Le Pen even called into question the freedom of movement of goods and people.

All these issues have been overlapped under the problem of rising prices. However, they are a program that constitutes a menu explosive enough to provoke a major crisis at European level, the 'Frexit'

With polished expressions, its profoundly sovereignist program can lead to a break with European partners. Safeguarding the market, the idea of “national preference” over European unity, would be a blow to the sustainability basis of community building.

Determined to answer at least some of these questions, Marine Le Pen referred to her ties with Putin. The ultra-conservative leader is questioned about the 9 million euro loan that her party contracted with a Russian bank in 2014, for the regional and departmental elections.

To finance its 2022 presidential campaign, Le Pen has also obtained a loan of 10.6 million euros from a Hungarian bank. The candidate defended herself against any link of dependency against abroad, arguing:

“I am totally independent of any link, from any power, from companies of any nationality, for the rest. I made a loan to a Russian bank, because I have never managed to get a loan either in France until now or in Europe,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

He added: “I don't think Czech banks or Czech-Russian banks take orders from the Russian leadership, just as I dare not imagine or don't want to believe that French banks take orders from the president of France.”

The far-right leader, who was received by Vladimir Putin during the 2017 presidential campaign, regularly accused by his opponents of knowing Russian power, explained, that he does not want “submission to Moscow” or “follow up on the Biden administration,” particularly in the Asia-Oceania region.

About Russia, “the trial against me is particularly unfair”, “I only defended the interest of France”, recalling “similarities” with Emmanuel Macron, when he received the Russian president in France.

The European Union and NATO

On the other hand, Le Pen came to the crossroads over the ambiguity that Macron, as part of French politics, points out about France's future relationship with the European Union, should it occupy the Elysee. “There is no ambiguity. I want to say that we are all defenders of Europe, and I believe that transforming the European Union into a European Alliance of Nations is saving Europe,” she insisted, during her press conference, dedicated to the diplomacy she wants to carry out if she succeeds in being elected.

“My project is a project that will reconcile the French people with a European organization that is a European organization that respects free and sovereign nations.” It is a question of national autonomies, something that has already been done by Hungary, Viktor Orban, or from Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, faced with the community government in Brussels, was always in the sights of their attacks towards the age of 27.

She also called for a “strategic rapprochement between NATO and Russia”, “as soon as the Russian-Ukrainian war has ended and has been resolved by a peace treaty.”

“It is in the interest of France and Europe, but also, I think, of the United States, that [...] it has no interest in seeing the emergence of a close Sino-Russian union,” he said.

In addition, the effects of his ideas, now retouched, could be much more destabilizing for the Union, especially coming from a founding member. The RN candidate, at the time, wanted to unilaterally reduce the French contribution to the EU budget.

While the exit from the European Union appeared in the presidential programs of 2012 and 2017, the latter is no longer, in terms, a campaign promise of Le Pen. But, Emmanuel Macron questions his far-right opponent in recent days on this issue, saying that “Mrs Le Pen still wants to leave Europe “without saying it”, given “the measures she proposes”.

“I do not think that leaving multilateral organizations constitutes a withdrawal or a stunting of growth. I say this all the more easily because Frexit is by no means our project “, continued Mrs Le Pen, in her presentation on her foreign policy.

The environmental issue

“The international environmental issue will not be the alpha and omega of my foreign policy,” warns the current president's rival. According to the candidate, “the Paris climate agreement, which mobilized almost all French diplomatic personnel for many months, is considered a success for France, but we no longer care about the defense and interests of France,” she denounced, mocking “the sacrosanct COP21″.

“However, I will not get out of the Paris agreement,” he said. “In fact, I am in favour of the orientations of this agreement because I want to abandon fossil fuels as much as possible in favor of civil nuclear energy,” Marine Le Pen explained.

Constitution versus referendum

Another point, which she is questioned, is that Macron's opponent wants to organize a referendum on a bill to revise the Constitution to include “national priority”, something that has sparked debate in the country.

Le Pen seeks shortcuts, among others, to question the hierarchy of the European Union over that of France. Article 11 of the country's Constitution effectively allows the President of the Republic - in theory - to present a bill directly to the people without the intervention of parliamentarians. But this only applies to an ordinary law, unlike article 89 which provides for the procedure of revision of the Constitution and requires that the text be voted on identical terms by the two assemblies before it can be put to a referendum.

Marine Le Pen has openly said that she wants to use this procedure to circumvent any constitutional control. This has aroused controversy. Some constitutionalists have already said that “we would be on the verge of a coup d'état or facing a serious challenge to our institutions”.

