COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to fall in the world

The number of new confirmed cases and deaths caused by covid-19 continued to decline worldwide in the last week, according to data published today in the World Health Organization's (WHO) weekly epidemiological report.

This is the third consecutive week in which both indicators are decreasing at a rate, in the last seven days, of 24 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.

The global total for the last week was 7 million new cases of covid-19 and 22,000 additional deaths, with declines observed in all regions.

With this, the total number of people infected since the pandemic began and who underwent a diagnostic test rises to 496 million, while deaths reach 6 million globally.

WHO insisted that these positive trends should be interpreted with caution as many countries are changing their testing strategies and these have decreased considerably, leading to fewer cases being detected than the real ones.

Over the past week, the United States reported the highest number of deaths (3,682), followed by Korea (2,186), Russia (2,008), Germany (1,686) and Brazil (1,120).

Europe and the Western Pacific region, which includes China, recorded the largest declines in cases, of 26 per cent in both cases.

Africa was the continent with the most pronounced decline in new deaths (-40%).

In the same epidemiological report, WHO indicated that it continues to monitor several subvariants of the omicron variant, which accounts for 99.2 per cent of all genetic sequencing performed in the world.

Scientists are thus following the evolution of the subvariants BA.1, BA2, BA3, as well as the most recent BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the recombined form of BA.1 and BA.2, in order to determine their characteristics and understand their possible impact on public health.

WHO also confirmed that although omicron can avoid the immunity offered by vaccines, vaccines are still seen to be effective in preventing serious illnesses and hospitalizations.

