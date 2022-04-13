Congress approved the formation of a commission of inquiry into deaths during April demonstrations

Riot police confront demonstrators during clashes which erupted in the framework of a partial strike of cargo and passenger carriers, in Ate, a district east of Lima, on April 4, 2022. - A partial strike of cargo and passenger carriers caused road blockades and suspension of classes in Peru, in the first strike against the government of leftist President Pedro Castillo. (Photo by Gian MASKO / AFP)

A new commission in the Congress of the Republic. On Tuesday evening, 12 April, the plenary session of the Parliament approved the formation of a multiparty commission of inquiry that will seek to determine the possible political, criminal and administrative responsibilities for the deaths that occurred during the demonstrations that began on 28 March.

The Popular Renewal Bank was the one who submitted the motion for the agenda 2348, which won 65 votes in favor, 38 against and zero abstentions.

This committee shall be made up of at least five members and will have a period of 90 working days to prepare and submit its final report.

MONTOYA DEFENDS COMMISSION

Congressman Jorge Montoya (Popular Renewal) supported the motion and pointed out that citizen protests began with the strike of freight carriers - to which farmers and carriers joined. He assured that it was not only because of the rise in fuels, and fertilizers, but also because of the indifference of the current government to resolve popular demands.

In addition, he argued that it was necessary to establish this multiparty working group and to have investigative powers. He also argued that it should be 90 calendar days and not 60, as requested by some parliamentarians, because it is an investigation that includes several regions of the country, where they will travel to collect testimony.

DEBATE

For their part, non-grouped congresswoman Susel Paredes Piqué and her colleague Edwin Martínez (Popular Action) agreed that this investigation be carried out by a working group of the Audit Commission.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Ruth Luque (Together for Peru), said that the Minister of the Interior should appear before the plenary session to give explanations for the deaths of these compatriots.

In turn, the ruling legislator, Katy Ugarte (Free Peru), proposed that the investigation should reach those who have promoted protests, stoppages and roadblocks in different constituencies of the country.

DEATHS IN PROTESTS

It should be noted that on Saturday night, April 2, the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry, confirmed the death of four citizens, but said that these did not occur as a result of clashes with the PNP. “There are four dead, one who died because he could not be helped, was going to the hospital; a child who falls on the bridge, and two in traffic accidents, they are hit by the same vehicles that were on strike, there has been nothing else, there are four,” he said.

Two more fatalities were recorded on April 5 and 6. In the first case, in Huánuco, an 18-year-old boy identified as Alexander Trujillo Nolasco lost his life after allegedly being hit in the head by a tear gas shell. The next day in Ica, Yhony Quinto Contreras, a 24-year-old boy, died after being hit by a projectile in the head.

PRESIDENT CASTILLO EXPRESSES CONDOL

On April 7, President Pedro Castillo expressed his condolences to the families of those who died during the demonstrations recorded in recent days.

Speaking at the Fourth Decentralized Council of Ministers, in Huancayo, in the Junín region, the president said that “we are going to lay the foundations that in Peru freedom of demonstration and protest must be a right” and that leaders should never be persecuted.

“Just as there are colleagues demonstrating today, such as the CGTP, teachers, leaders have the streets and squares open to demonstrate because that is democracy,” he said.

