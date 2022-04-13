Chumel Torres lashed out at AMLO for disappearances in Mexico: “They are discrediting the graduate”

Content creator Chumel Torres criticized President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for ensuring that the disappearance of children in Mexico is used as a smear campaign against them.

Through his official Twitter account, the driver of El Pulso de la República ironically asked the children not to disappear, since his absence causes the disrepute of the federal president and his administration, the so-called Fourth Transformation (4T).

Alongside the publication, the Chihuahuan comedian shared an extract from the morning press conference, where President López Obrador was questioned about actions against the disappearance of 14 children a day, however, the federal president evaded the issue by accusing a “smear campaign”.

According to the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances (United Nations), the disappearances of girls and boys from the age of 12 have increased significantly in the country, although the head of the local executive denied the allegations by pointing out that the body “does not have all the information”, nor does it “act in accordance with the truth”.

In this regard, President López Obrador stated that his government is working to ensure peace in the country, however, he lashed out at the media that, he considered, defend the interests of “the old regime”, such as the one chaired by journalist Carmen Aristegui, whom he accused of practicing simulation.

“We are working all the time to ensure peace, facing the interests of the old regime and facing smear campaigns such as those carried out, among other means, by Carmen Aristegui,” he said.

For this reason, like Chumel Torres, several politicians and Internet users rushed against the federal president; such was the case of political scientist Denise Dresser, who called on AMLO to avoid responding to the increase in disappearances in Mexico.

Meanwhile, journalist Verónica Calderón lamented that the president is convinced that “people let themselves be kidnapped and killed in order to discredit him.”

Last Tuesday, April 12, the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances presented its report on its visit from November 15 to 26, 2021, in which independent experts urged the authorities to take immediate action to end absolute impunity and to establish a national policy that would serve to prevent disappearances.

“The Committee urges the State to adopt and implement a national policy for the prevention and eradication of disappearances that addresses the set of observations and recommendations presented in its report by the Committee,” said its president, Carmen Roda Villa Quintana.

The official indicated that most of the disappeared are men aged 15 to 40, although it is noted that official figures report a growing trend towards disappearance of girls and boys from the age of 12, although adolescents and women are also included.

The expert added that “these would be disappearances aimed at concealing sexual violence, femicide, trafficking and sexual exploitation”.

It also expressed concern about the disappearance of human rights defenders and more than 30 journalists between 2003 and 2021, as “none of these people have been located and investigations and sanctions against those responsible have not made progress.”

