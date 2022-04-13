China will allow eight cities to shorten quarantine times

(Bloomberg) — China is allowing Shanghai, Guangzhou and six other cities to shorten quarantines for foreign travelers and those who have had close contact with infected people while authorities test possible adjustments to the country's rigorous anti-covid measures, according to people familiar with the issue.

Cities are reducing the period from 14 days to 10 days as part of a month-long trial that began Monday this week, said people, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly. Apartment complexes, retail stores, office buildings and other places closed due to infections will also be able to open after 10 consecutive days without a positive test result, compared to 14 days previously required, they said.

The other cities in the trial, which was previously reported by Caixin, are Suzhou, Ningbo, Xiamen, Qingdao, Chengdu and Dalian, people said. The Information Office of the Council of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's strict adherence to a policy that seeks to end infections, unlike learning to live with the virus as other countries do, has seen millions of people locked up in their homes as omicron, the much more infectious variant, spreads across the country. This has fueled public anger in places like Shanghai, where residents have struggled to secure food supplies and other daily necessities, and slowed activity in the world's second largest economy, as companies like Tesla Inc. have been forced to close factories.

While President Xi Jinping has spoken about the need to adjust China's policies to address covid so that they generate a lower social and economic cost, he has also reiterated that the country intends to adhere to the covid zero strategy.

Chinese officials also changed their focus to achieve zero spread in the community, rather than a strict zero-case target, such as the point at which they ease lockdowns. This is allowing cities to lift mass lockdowns sooner, even if cases are still reported in isolation facilities.

Trials that began this week aim to avoid room shortages for people who must quarantine and reduce the costs of such measures, people said. They do not represent a divergence from the covid zero strategy, they said.

China to Allow Eight Cities to Shorten Quarantine Times in Trial

