A British island froze $7 billion because they suspect it's from the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich

FILE PHOTO: Football - 2018 & 2022 FIFA World Cup Host Announcement - Messezentrum - Zurich - Switzerland - 2/12/10 Russia 2018 Ambassador and Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Matthew Childs//File Photo

Authorities in the island of Jersey, a tax haven belonging to the British Crown but independent of the United Kingdom, froze on Wednesday “assets estimated at more than $7 billion suspected of being linked” to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Searches were also carried out of premises “suspected of being related to business activities” of Abramovich, owner of the Chelsea football club, and already sanctioned in the United Kingdom for his ties with the Kremlin following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich was one of several wealthy Russians sanctioned by the United Kingdom and the European Union for the Russian invasion, and since then governments have taken steps to confiscate yachts and other luxury goods from them.

In a statement, the Officers Department of the Autonomous British Crown Dependency Act said that the Jersey Police on Tuesday conducted searches at premises suspected of being related to Abramovich's business activities.

“On 12 April, the Royal Court also imposed a formal order of freezing, known as saisie judiciaire, on assets understood to be valued at more than $7 billion and suspected to be related to Mr. Abramovich and that are located in Jersey or owned by entities incorporated in Jersey,” the department reported.

Earlier this month, Antigua and Barbuda said it was willing to help Britain confiscate Abramovich-owned yachts. Superyachts linked to the businessman, with an estimated value of $1.2 billion, have also been docked in southwestern Turkey.

Abramovich had tried to sell the Chelsea football club before being sanctioned, but the British government took that process out of his hands after his finances went blacklisted.

(With information from AFP and Reuters)

KEEP READING:















