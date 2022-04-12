Zacatecas: Two Guadalupe City Council Workers Got Gunned

ZACATECAS, ZAC. 05JULIO2021.- Elementos de Guardia Nacional resguardan la escena del crimen en donde fue localizado el cuerpo de una persona sin vida a un costado de la carretera federal 45, en la comunidad de Cieneguillas. Alertados por estudiantes de la Unidad Académica de Agronomía de la UAZ, a unos pasos del lugar, indicaron que junto a un puente peatonal se encontraba cuerpo envuelto en una cobija. Esta mañana se han localizado 3 personas asesinadas en la capital zacatecana. FOTO: ADOLFO VLADIMIR /CUARTOSCURO.COM

Two officials from the Guadalupe City Council, Zacatecas, were killed in the state while they were on their day off, as both were executed by armed men in the south of the conurbation area of the state capital.

The servers were intercepted by hit men as they moved in a van along the main avenue of the Villas de Guadalupe subdivision, where the attackers on board vehicles fired on several occasions at their victims, who lost their lives there.

After having gunned down the officials of the Guadalupe City Council, the assassins fled aboard the vehicles in which they were traveling, as they escaped from the place in an unknown direction.

The authorities implemented a security operation in place for experts from the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) to collect the corresponding evidence, as well as carry out the lifting of bodies, which were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

In addition to the two officials, 16 more people were killed during a single weekend in the state of Zacatecas, of which 8 were gunned down in the municipality of Fresnillo, five in Guadalupe, three in the capital, and the rest in various parts of the state.

Due to threats to the security of public servants in the state, and in particular the public security forces, elements of the Zacatecas State Police held a stoppage of activities for more than eleven days, which came to an end last Sunday, April 10.

The uniformed men finally signed an agreement with the state authorities after having held a meeting with the entity's governor, David Monreal Ávila, which was part of the main demands of the uniformed.

In the agreement signed by both parties, three points of an immediate nature were contemplated, which were requested to immediately lift the work stoppage that had caused the federal public security forces to carry out preventive work in Zacatecas.

The first instance of the points indicated in the list contemplated the reinstatement of the elements dismissed due to the past protests, since seven uniformed members who made up the dialogue table with the authorities were removed from their posts, as their superiors alleged an alleged loss of confidence; the elements will not be returned to the State Police, but to different areas of government.

The next item included the dismissal of the head of the State Preventive Police, Israel Reyes García, who was accused of alleged irregular attitudes, such as unaccompanied trips to regions controlled by organized crime.

In the same way, the uniformed men asked to remove Lyzbeth Takash i, the unit's coordinator; the authorities did not rule on the matter, but it is presumed that an agreement has been reached that would benefit both parties.

The last point pointed out by the uniformed was the immediate introduction of life insurance for all elements of the security corporation in order to have a certain degree of protection against the wave of violence present in the state.

In addition to the three main points, in the letter signed by both parties, other requests were also identified, which will be dealt with later by the authorities, as they categorized as “background” needs.

The uniformed men returned to their normal activities this Monday, April 11, after having held a work stoppage on the first day of the month, which began in protest against the dismissal of their colleagues.

