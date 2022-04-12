Who were in the car in which the footballer Freddy Rincón crashed

Freddy Rincón makes all the headlines in the country's sports press after he was involved in a tremendous clash near the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali. There, the van in which the ExAmérica de Cali and Real Madrid was riding collided with a public service bus MIO.

Rincón, 55 years old and now a sports commentator, had the most complications on a physical level, having to be referred to a nearby clinic for emergency treatment due to the severity of the injuries. However, in the van it is expected that there were 3 more people of whom the authorities could only identify 2 women.

The two women were given the breathalyzer test that was negative for Cortés, while Maria Patiño had left the hospital without further information, as the president commented:

There are no certainties about who would drive the van, although the two women suggested that Freddy Rincón was in charge of the car, however, it would be established, given that no information is yet known about the fourth passenger.

The facts are under proper investigation by the Prosecutor's Office, which will be responsible for clarifying how the events that today have Rincón in critical condition happened. However, what the authorities have managed to advance in addition to the identity of the women who were in the van is also that the driver of the public transport bus did not test positive for breathalyzer and that everything occurred due to the apparent recklessness of the person driving the van in which the former athlete was traveling.

On the other hand, it was discovered that the Ford that was damaged did not have the SOAT and that it also owed several fines for violation of traffic regulations.

So far, Freddy has undergone surgery and according to his family he remains in an induced coma and under a reserved prognosis. His condition is critical according to the doctors who care and monitor him. Several football-related personalities have sent a message of encouragement to the family of the former Colombia national team striker and wish him a speedy recovery.

In the next few hours, the medical report on the health of Freddy Rincón, who is treated at the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali, would be updated.

