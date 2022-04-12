WhatsApp now shows how long it takes to upload and arrive a document

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WhatsApp added a new feature that shows users of its Beta on Android, iOS, Web and Desktop the estimated time it takes to upload and arrive a document that is shared by the messaging.

The new WhatsApp option allows both to know when a document will be downloaded in its entirety to the recipient's device or uploaded to the platform's servers for sending it within a chat.

This new tool arrived on WhatsApp Desktop last March and this week its deployment is taking place among some users of the Beta on both Android (v2.22.8.11) and iOS (v22.8.0.74).

To provide this information to the user, a percentage is displayed just below the document in question and, to the right of it, in parentheses, the estimated time for the operation to be completed to 100 percent.

WABetaInfo, which advanced this novelty, stresses that it is a very useful feature, especially for Beta users in Argentina, the only country until now in which WhatsApp allows share documents up to 2GB in size.

On March 23, the application increased, for that country, the current limit on the size of files that can be sent via WhatsApp from 100 MB to 2 GB. This is an alternative tool that can be enjoyed by both classic WhatsApp users and the Business version.

Se presiona en el clip y se hace uso de la opción "documento" para tener el límite de 2GB de tamaño

It should be noted that this extension of the limit up to 2 GB is occasionally for documents but not for multimedia files. In this case, photos, videos and voice messages, the maximum allowed size of 16 MB. On most devices this is equivalent to between 90 seconds and 3 minutes of video, although the length will depend a lot on the quality.

It is important to know that if you want to send files of this type but that exceed the 16 MB limit, then the trick will be to send them as an attachment. In addition, this way, the video or photo does not lose resolution.

In case of very large files that exceed even the 2 GB limit, you can use third-party cloud services such as Google Drive or Dropbox, among others.

In this case, you will need to upload the material to the cloud and create a link to share. In the case of Drive, you can also give direct access to other users, creating an editor or reader profile. The user will receive a notification via email to enter the shared document.

They warn about a scam that circulates on WhatsApp

These days a scam began to circulate through the application that seeks to steal user data with the excuse that they participate in a raffle for an Easter egg and other related benefits.

The fake sites to which links are redirected in messages that arrive on WhatsApp promise to access free Easter egg or a gif card. In all cases, users are asked to answer a survey and the message states that the contact who sent the message on WhatsApp has already received its prize, in order to give it credibility, according to cybersecurity consultancy BTR Consulting.

In some cases, criminals seek to confuse users with real marketing campaigns by chocolate companies, which use digital media, to run campaigns known as Worldwide Hide (World Treasure Hunt), which encourages users to hide a virtual Easter egg anywhere in the world and send a clue to someone who can search for the egg on the virtual world map.

When users open the link that arrives along with the message, they are presented with a short list of questions to answer, and then ask for data entry. Thus, they enter a fake website that requests personal information and in some cases the message is automatically shared with the contact list of the potential victim in order to viralize the deception.

Experts advise not to enter the links that come with alleged promotions such as these, as well as always check with the companies that supposedly offer benefits if such offers are real. At the same time, it is important to keep operating systems up to date, enable the second factor of authentication, and not use the same passwords for all accounts.

