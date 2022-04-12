WATCH LIVE Real Madrid vs Chelsea: return to the Bernabeu Stadium for Champions League 2022

WATCH Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE. There is a great match for the Champions League semifinal qualification. The duel will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. In the first leg, the 'whites' won 3-1, so they arrive calmer before their people. It should be noted that there is no double goal on the road.

Casemiro, one of the figures of the 'merengue' ensemble, spoke in the previous one. “The key to this is the shield. This club lives on that: winning impossible matches, from matches that no one believes. We live on this. And as the song says: 'Let's go Real, until the end'. That's everything. This is the best club in the world”, he started.

“We can't talk about our weapons, but we feed the rival. It's not going to be an easy match. We don't trust each other. It will be complicated, but we have our audience. The best will qualify for the semifinals. We have respect for the rival,” added the Brazilian.

“The only thing that has changed in Karim Benzema is related to goals. Now put more in. But what it's like on and off the field is the same. Many only see the goal. It's a history of the club. It's an honor for us to have it. We enjoyed him,” he closed with praise for his partner.

Carlo Ancelotti also gave his impressions. “Everyone knows that it will be a difficult match, as it always is in the Champions League quarterfinals. Beyond what happened in the first leg. We have to think that we must compete, fight and be focused. We expect a rival who will do their best to win the tie,” he said.

“We are going to see the lineup. We would like to take the same approach to the first leg. But we think Chelsea will change her game because it didn't work out for her in London. We have to be ready and ready for everything,” he said.

“I have a staff that knows very well what happened and can happen. We're not going out relaxed. Our mood today is that of a team happy to play this match because it is a great opportunity to reach the Champions League semifinals. Chelsea is still a strong opponent,” said the Real Madrid coach.

On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea coach, said that they have little chance of advancing, but that they will play with everything. “Possibilities? Maybe not too much considering the result of the first leg, the competition, the rival and the stadium. But our effort and will never depend on the options we have to achieve the result. It's worth a try.”

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 for the Champions League

