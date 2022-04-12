Víctor Trujillo predicted “another sad night” for AMLO during vote on Electricity Reform

MEXICO D.F. 11OCTUBRE2006.- Victor Trujillo durante su ultimo programa ¨El Cristal con que se mira¨. Concluye el conductor después de dos años su programa de noticias en Canal 4. FOTO: Televisa/CUARTOSCURO.COM

The Chamber of Deputies agreed with the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) that the vote on the Electricity Reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) would take place on April 12; however, the situation changed at the last minute.

Before the bench of the Movement for National Regeneration (Morena) and its allies, the parties of Labor (PT) and Green Ecologist of Mexico (PVEM), requested the postponement of this session until next Sunday, April 17, starting at 10:00am.

As mentioned by the Morenist legislator Ignacio Mier, the call in the lower house was on the grounds of having “greater socialization”, in addition to ensuring that citizens are fully aware of the opinion of this legislative amendment on energy. Therefore, they asked for a new day and date for the discussion.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, member of the Gutiérrez Luna party, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, after hearing this request, made the call for next Sunday, April 17 at 10:00am, a situation he posted on his social networks along with a photograph in which he is very smiling signing the document.

Immediately, the characters of the opposition, including politicians, influencers and analysts, came out to express their discomfort with this decision that benefits Morena and a possible search for votes to face the opposition.

Among the comments was that of Victor Trujillo, a well-known communicator and strong critic of the Fourth Transformation (Q4), who on this occasion rescued Gutiérrez Luna's message to send a reminder to López Obrador.

Ironically, he compared this vote on energy with the consultative process of Mandate Revocation that took place on April 10. He assured that next April 17 will be “another sad night like that of 10″.

“If the opposition resists the morning attack, the scjn-like negotiations of Adam Augustus and the lynching of the arduous claque, we could witness on the 17th, another night sad as that of the 10″, wrote the creator of the character Brozo.

Users of this social network commented on this tweet to applaud the work of the opposition deputies who, in addition to presenting a counter-reform, prepared to spend the night in the lower house in order to avoid an “early morning” by Morena and her allies to pass the AMLO legislation.

They also shared the position of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) regarding the postponement of the vote. This document assured that this sector was not negotiating “absolutely nothing” with this opinion in the Chamber of Deputies.

As a second point, they clarified that the decision to postpone the vote was exclusive to the deputies, until the CEC expressed its concerns about this reform, specifically in one of the open parliaments that were organized on this matter.

“We have already clearly stated our concerns and valuable proposals. This was also done by a large number of business organizations, specialists, academics, environmentalists, activists and youth organizations, which were not attended. Unfortunately, the opinion did not include those recommendations”, the official gazette reads.

Subsequently, he urged the government to establish a rule of law with “clear rules and effective public policies” that generate confidence in investment, a situation that the CEC had previously expressed.

Finally, it was noted that the private sector is committed to Mexico and to ensuring that households receive “sufficient, cheap and clean” energy, an objective that requires effort, vision for the future and with an inclusive approach to all ideas.

“Mexico requires a transparent and reliable legal framework that encourages investment, innovation and competition. The CDC reiterates its interest in helping to generate these conditions,” the document stated.

