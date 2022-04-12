US and South Korea began preliminary military maneuvers amid tension on the peninsula

Estados Unidos y Corea del Sur han alcanzado un principio de acuerdo sobre el reparto de los costes asociados a la presencia de tropas estadounidenses en el país asiático. EFE/Jeon Heon-Kyun/Archivo

The South Korean and US armies today began preliminary maneuvers for their annual spring exercises at a time of growing tension on the peninsula, where it is hoped that the North Korean regime will soon be able to conduct a new nuclear test.

Both countries today began their training exercise for crisis management personnel, which takes place before starting combined command post training (CCPT), South Korean military sources told the Yonhap agency.

The crisis management exercise, led by the head of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), includes simulations of pre-war scenarios, while the CCPT is a computer simulation, which may or may not involve the deployment of military assets on the ground, based on the contingency plans in the event of war of the two allied armies.

The CCPT was originally supposed to have been held in March but was postponed due to the presidential elections and the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in South Korea, and is scheduled to start on April 18 and, as every year, last about 10 days.

Analysts believe that this time Seoul and Washington could consider conducting field exercises to send a message to Pyongyang, which has made a record number of projectile launches, 12, so far this year, including that of its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in five years.

The maneuvers coincide with the US dispatch of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the region, in what is the first time Washington has gained muscle in this way since 2017, the year in which it deployed three aircraft carriers in the waters of the peninsula and in which Pyongyang carried out as many tests of ICBM.

The United States Naval Institute confirmed today on its website that the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is already in the waters of the Sea of Japan (called the East Sea in both Koreas).

Added to this is the fact that the regime has been preparing a large-scale military parade to celebrate on April 15 the 110th anniversary of the birth of its founder in which he could exhibit new weapons, and that satellites have also picked up preparations for what would be their first nuclear test in more than four years.

With information from EFE

