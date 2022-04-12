Traffic Police and National Guard element clashed in Mexico City

The capital's traffic police and an element of the National Guard clashed on the streets of Mexico City following a road incident on Monday afternoon, April 11, which was recorded on social networks.

Through the widely disseminated video, it was possible to see how the uniformed man pushes and assaults one of the two policemen of the capital's Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC), who allegedly tried to infringe him by obstructing the cycle path on Avenida 14 Oriente.

*Information in development...