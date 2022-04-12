They are looking for Debanhi Susana: app driver took a picture of her on the road and then disappeared

Debanhi Susana's family began a tireless search for their daughter after they didn't know more about her since 5:00 in the morning on April 9, 2022.

The story of Debanhi's relatives is placed on April 8 in a Quinca near the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR), where she attended with 2 other friends without specifying the reason for her attendance.

However, her friends left the area without her, although they allegedly hired a “trusted contact” to go after her, and from there, return her to her home.

Debanhi Susana never arrived, although it is known that they did pass through her. It was a driver dedicated to the private taxi service through mobile applications, but this trip was made outside the platforms.

This man was the one who sent his friends a photograph of Debanhi Susana in the middle of the road, supposedly the Laredo Highway, where he finally left it around 5:00 in the morning of April 9, because since then nothing has been heard from her.

Through her social networks, especially Instagram, it was her cousin who posted a series of videos showing how they are looking for Debanhi, without the help of the authorities, since until that time the order for support had not been given.

However, members of the community have joined the family, because through social networks, they thanked the support of a canine team that arrived in the area to continue the route on the road where Debanhi would have disappeared.

According to her localization bulletin, published through the Local Commission for the Search of Persons, she was last seen on the Carretera a Laredo, at the height of Colonia Nueva Castilla.

In addition, she is described as a young woman of white tex, slim build, who weighs approximately 48 kilograms, measures approximately 1.67 meters, and has straight hair below her shoulder in light brown color.

He also has a sharp face, large light brown eyes, does not wear glasses, has a “long and upturned” nose, he has thick eyebrows, a medium mouth with thin lips, he wears braces and has small ears with a medium lobe.

As a particular sign, he has an old scar under his chin, and another on his right hand. Debanhi doesn't live with any ailments.

The last time he was seen alive, he wore a dark skirt-pants, a white top blouse with straps, as well as blue converse sneakers.

For her part, María de la Luz Balderas of the Local Commission for the Search for Disappeared Persons, reported that during this week ten missing persons were located in the State.

He also reported that when a person, anyone, disappears, an immediate protocol is initiated with the police authorities to search for the victims.

Given this, they called an emergency search to find Debanhi, which consists of collecting the report or report of disappearance, and then notifying all police corporations, a search bulletin is issued, and close collaboration is maintained with the Attorney General's Office, who carry out the corresponding research.

Other actions were also implemented such as the search with the Ministry of Health in local hospitals, where they search for it alive. There, car accidents are verified in the last 48 hours, in addition to detention centers.

Finally, María de la Luz reported that Governor Samuel García and the State Secretary of Public Security, Aldo Fasci, will announce important measures that will be implemented by the Federal Executive.

If you have information that could lead to the location of Debanhi Susana Escobar, you can contact us through the official social networks of the 18-year-old girl, or via email busquedadebanhi@gmail.com.

