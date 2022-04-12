The US demanded the immediate release of Russian opponent Kara-Murzá

The US Administration called for the “immediate release” of Russian opponent Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was arrested Monday by police in Moscow after openly condemning the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

“The US is concerned about the arrest by Russian authorities of prominent civil society leader Vladimir Kara-Murza today in Moscow,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the social network Twitter.

“We are following the situation closely and urge that he be released immediately,” he added.

Kara-Murza's arrest on leaving her home was confirmed on the networks by the opponent Ilya Yashin, who said he did not know the reason.

Kara-Murza, 40, has been very critical of what is known in Russia as a “special military operation” in Ukraine which he considered totally unjustified.

In addition, he charged against the “total blackout” that Russians have been subjected to since the start of the war, to which must be added the law punishing the dissemination of “fake news” about the Russian army with up to 15 years in prison.

At the time, he demanded the opening of a criminal case for the poisonings he suffered in 2015 and 2017 after the involvement in his attempted murder of the same team of poisoners of opposition leader Alexei Navalny came to light in independent media.

An independent investigation revealed that the team of experts in chemical weapons and medicine of the Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB) allegedly involved in Navalni's poisoning in 2020, also followed Kara-Murzá.

For their part, the Japanese authorities approved on Tuesday a new package of additional sanctions against Russia that includes the freezing of assets of 398 Russian citizens, including the president's daughters, Vladimir Putin, and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to a statement from the Japanese Foreign Ministry, this measure, previously announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, seeks to contribute to international efforts for international peace with the aim of resolving the conflict.

With this new package of sanctions, Tokyo will freeze the assets of the largest Russian bank, Sberbank, and the largest Russian private commercial bank, Alfa Bank, while banning new investments in the Eurasian country.

Thus, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Japanese authorities have officially decided to ban new investments in Russia after May 12, as well as a ban on the import of liquor, timber and machinery.

“The sanctions are part of Japan's latest efforts to add economic and diplomatic pressure on Russia to prevent a further escalation of the war in Ukraine and to facilitate a ceasefire,” the Japanese Prime Minister justified a few days ago at a press conference.

With these sanctions, the Japanese Executive will expand the list of individuals who will see their assets in the Asian country blocked from the current 400 to 550, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and his subordinates, who the G7 has defined as “the architects” of the invasion of Ukraine.

(With EFE information)

