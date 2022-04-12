The mayor of Mariupol denounced that Russian troops have forcibly deported thousands of people

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Refugiados ucranianos desembarcan de un tren procedente de Odesa en la estación de tren de Przemysl Glowny, tras huir de la invasión rusa de Ucrania, en Przemysl, Polonia, 27 de marzo de 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Russian troops have forcibly deported between 20,000 and 30,000 civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, to Russian-controlled territory, as reported by its mayor, Vadym Boychenko.

According to the chief mayor of the port city, 50% of the residents of Mariupol have been evacuated and about 60,000 left through humanitarian corridors to the territories of Ukraine controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

And another 20,000 to 30,000 people have been deported by Russian troops to Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine or to Russia, Boychenko added, according to Ukrainian daily Pravda.

According to Boychenko, “today we can talk about the evacuation of 50% of the residents of Mariupol out of the 540,000 people who lived here before the war.”

When the war had just begun and while the train service was still functioning and roads could still be used, nearly 140,000 civilians managed to leave Mariupol.

Then another 100,000 remained and about 60,000 were evacuated through the humanitarian corridor and with the help of volunteers. But we must remember that there are people on the outskirts of the city who also need to be evacuated, said the mayor.

Miembros de servicio de las tropas prorrusas conducen un vehículo blindado durante el conflicto entre Ucrania y Rusia en la ciudad portuaria de Mariúpol REUTERS

“Since the sixth day of the war, we have been trying to do everything we can to organize an evacuation route. But Russian forces have been, and still are, doing their best to ensure that not a single bus is available in Mariupol. They have burned 150 new buses to ashes,” he stressed.

He added that public service workers and volunteers in the city announced when it was possible to leave through a humanitarian corridor, since there has never been a ceasefire: people have left with shells exploding around them, he said.

“Some people drove, others just walked to the coast. From there we evacuated people first to Berdyansk and then to Zaporiyia with volunteer convoys or sharing trips with others,” said the mayor.

The first mayor specified that the number of Mariupol residents who have been forcibly deported to Russia is only an estimate for now.

According to Boychenko, “they [the Russians] are currently publishing lists, but they cannot be trusted. According to our estimates, there could be between 20,000 and 30,000 residents of Mariupol,” adds the local daily.

“It's hard to say why they're doing this. But, for example, yesterday my neighbor called me on the phone, who was forcibly deported. He went to get water and they took him away. He is currently in Novoazovsk, (town) occupied by Russia,” he told the daily Pravda.

Mariupol, a city located on the shores of the Sea of Azov, has been under siege by Russian troops since the beginning of the invasion on 24 February.

More than 80 percent of the city's buildings have been destroyed by bombardments and the residents who remain there, estimated between 100,000 and 160,000, do not have water, gas, electricity or basic necessities.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:



