The alleged feminicide of María Fernanda Contreras, murdered in Nuevo León, fell

Authorities in Nuevo León captured 26-year-old Raúl Alfredo “N”, identified as the alleged feminicide of María Fernanda Contreras Ruíz, whose lifeless body was found a few days ago in the state.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Nuevo León reported that it completed the arrest warrant in the town of Francisco I. Madero, Coahuila, so that “the detainee shall, in due course, be placed (at the disposal) before the Control Judge of the case for the corresponding charge.

*Information in development...