Patricio Parodi: Her sister includes Flavia Laos and not Luciana Fuster in her babyshower group photo

Last Saturday, Patricio Parodi's sister, Majo Parodi, celebrated the babyshower of your baby Aitana with family and close friends. Flavia Laos attended as a guest, as did Luciana Fuster, current partner of the reality boy. However, the member of Esto es Guerra was notable for her absence in the photographs that her sister-in-law uploaded to her social networks.

Through the twins' Instagram account, 'Pato' Parodi's sister posted the highlights of the event, where she is seen posing next to the decoration, breaking the cake and opening a couple of gifts. He also uploaded a video summary of everything that happened that day, but one detail caught the attention of users.

Luciana Fuster does not appear in this publication, although she uploaded photos and videos to her networks to prove that she did attend the babyshower of her now sister-in-law. It should be noted that he did not appear in the group photo either, where Majo said that he posed “with people I love very much”.

Precisely in this snapshot who does appear is Flavia Laos, former partner of the reality boy. Let's remember that despite the separation, the blonde influencer continues to have a good relationship with Parodi's sisters and has even been caught hugging her ex-mother-in-law when Luciana was already romantically related to the warrior.

Foto grupal del babyshower de Majo Parodi. (Foto: Instagram/@majoparodi98)

However, hours later and after the rain of criticism from Luciana's fans, Majo Parodi even published an image posing with the reality boys. The influencer made it clear that she wanted to upload these photos before, but could not because of the large number of images she had. “I would like to share them all, but they are endless,” he wrote.

Given this, fans of the couple thanked Majo for clarifying that he does not have a bad relationship with his sister-in-law. However, other netizens claimed that this post was done with “obligation”, since Luciana could have been hurt by not seeing herself in any photograph.

Hermana de Patricio Parodi sí llegó a subir una fotografía junto a su cuñada. (Foto: Instagram/@twosidesblog)

DID LUCIANA FUSTER AND FLAVIA LAOS SEE EACH OTHER'S FACES?

Both coincided at the babyshower of Majo Parodi, sister of Patricio Parodi. However, none of them were seen next to each other due to the tense relationship they have had since the member of Esto es Guerra began a romantic relationship with the reality boy, whose ex was supposed to be her friend.

Everything seems to indicate that Luciana arrived at the event after the blonde influencer decided to retire. This would have been evidenced in the Instagram stories that both uploaded that day. And after Flavia announced that she was leaving, Luciana began to upload images with Patricio enjoying the celebration.

Flavia Laos se reecontró con Luciana Fuster y Patricio Parodi en el mismo evento. (Fotos: Instagram)

WHY DID PATRICIO PARODI AND LUCIANA FUSTER NEVER MAKE THEIR ROMANCE OFFICIAL?

Despite the ampay that they starred in kissing in an apartment in Paracas, the models have not publicly wanted to say that they are a couple. That has not been an impediment to not being seen on social networks quite affectionate. But why don't they make their relationship official?

In an interview with Estás en Todas, the captain of the Warriors indicated that he did not make his relationship with Luciana Fuster official because he does not feel the obligation to expose his sentimental life to his followers , despite being considered a media figure.

“I don't have to go out and say something that the other wants me to say, not when he wants, or how, or where. The ones who are leading this relationship are Luciana and me. If we decide to keep it out because we don't want to expose it much beyond what we want, it has to be respected, period. We are public figures and we show what we want to show,” he said.

