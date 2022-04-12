Morelos: Femicide of Laura Yanet would be the result of possible revenge against her father

Last April 11, the prosecutor of Morelos. Uriel Carmona Gándara, announced that the main line of investigation into the femicide of Laura Yant “N”, a 19-year-old woman, is the possible revenge against the girl's father; however, he stressed that no other line of inquiries is ruled out.

This, following her meeting with the mayor of Tetecala, Rosbelina Benitez Bello, which was agreed by the official to demand the prompt resolution of Laura's case, who was reported missing on April 8 and found dead three days later without life.

It should be noted that according to official information, Yanet's body was abandoned in a black work room, located on the Alpuyeca-Grutas road, at the height of the La Toma colony, and showed signs of torture as well as beatings.

Following the notification of her death, family, friends and feminist collectives gathered in Tetecala to demand justice.

According to the unofficial information, Laura Yanet was born in Texas, United States; however, as stated by her relatives, the young woman arrived five months ago in the municipality of Morelos, to take care of her father, who suffers from a visual problem. Yanet's disappearance occurred after he left for work, his family reported that after that he no longer answered his cell phone.

In networks it was announced that the last time he was seen was around 16:30 hours leaving his work located in Actopan.

The dismembered body of 22-year-old Evelin Afiune Ramirez was located on Saturday afternoon, March 26. It was inside abandoned black bags on a property in the town of Santa Inés in Cuautla, Morelos.

According to official information, the young woman disappeared after attending a job interview. Evelin had recently graduated from university and on March 24 left home to look for work, but no longer returned, so her relatives reported her case to the Attorney General's Office of Morelos.

It should be noted that in the first days of April, residents of the town of Santa Inés in the municipality of Cuautla, disseminated a video showing the alleged person responsible for the femicide moving the body in a little devil.

Investigations into the case are focused on a possible human trafficking network, who would operate by tricking their victims with job interviews.

So far this year, the state of Morelos has had an uptick in the case of femicides. According to media reports and follow-ups, as of April 1, 19 violent deaths classified as femicides by the authorities had been recorded.

It should be noted that during January five cases were reported, in February four, in March another nine, and so far in April there are two more cases: Evelin and Laura Yanet.

The municipalities where there have been the greatest number of such crimes are: Cuernavaca, Amacuzac, Tepalcingo, Cuatla, Yecapixtla, Temixco, Tlaltizapán, Emiliano Zapata, Jiutepec, Xochitepec and Yuatepec.

The state ruled by the former footballer, Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo, has been the scene of marches to demand justice in recent months.

It should be noted that since April 5, the Independent Commission for Human Rights of Morelos (IACHM), a non-governmental organization that succeeded in implementing a gender-based violence alert in eight municipalities of the entity in 2015, requested an urgent meeting with officials of the federal Ministry of the Interior to review this mechanism, since femicides are on the rise in the state.

