Marine Le Pen said that if she wins the elections in France she will seek to change the rules of the European Union

Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, talks with a supporter, as she campaigns the day after the first round of the 2022 French presidential election where Le Pen ended in second place, in Soucy, France, April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Marine Le Pen assured that she does not want to remove France from either the eurozone or the European Union (EU), but insists that its current functioning is “undemocratic” and if it wins the presidential elections in the French country what she wants is for each nation to be able to decide its rules, without being imposed on them from Brussels.

“A large majority of French people do not want an EU as it exists now,” said this Tuesday in an interview with France Inter, the leader of the French far right, that on the 24th the presidential term for the next five years will be disputed with the current head of state, Emmanuel Macron.

He reproached the EU for an “anti-democratic” operation and “through blackmail” of member countries, and said that if it reaches the Elysee his will is to “divert it from a very ideological policy so that it respects the peoples of Europe”.

He exemplified this criticism with the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which according to his analysis leads to a decrease in production, something that has not been corrected even with the new scenario of agricultural raw material shortages due to the war in Ukraine.

In his view, the EU should be a space of “cooperations” such as those that allowed the creation of the aircraft manufacturer Airbus or the space consortium Arianespace. But there can be no decisions that the EU imposes on countries “against the will of the peoples”.

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Marine Le Pen, líder del partido francés de extrema derecha Agrupación Nacional (Rassemblement National) y candidata a las elecciones presidenciales francesas de 2022, pronuncia un discurso tras anunciarse los resultados parciales de la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales francesas de 2022, en París, en París, Francia, el 10 de abril de 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol REUTERS

Asked whether these proposals imply in practice France's exit from the EU, she denied this and assured that she has “no hidden project”. In the 2017 presidential campaign, he advocated France's exit from the euro, but he has resigned, in a movement of moderation from his program, in which he has eliminated some of the most extreme proposals.

Le Pen also rejected accusations of wanting to end the single market and the free movement of products by pointing out that what he wants is for France and the other countries to be able to establish control mechanisms to combat fraud, such as food fraud.

“Under the pretext of free movement, we do not verify any product,” he justified. He added that “France must monitor productions that may be fraudulent” and “the EU should do the same”.

Marine Le Pen y Vladimir Putin (Reuters)

The far-right leader, who in the past had maintained ideological and strategic proximity to the regime of Vladimir Putin, said she now advocates maintaining sanctions against Moscow for the war in Ukraine, but not those relating to energy, because that would affect the purchasing power of the French.

In addition, he reiterated his intention to remove France from the European electricity market so that his country could benefit exclusively from its nuclear power plants, which generate cheaper electricity than that produced in other States.

(With information from EFE)

