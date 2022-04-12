“In 2024 they leave”: Kenya López Rabadán exploded against AMLO after Mandate Revocation

After the conclusion of the Consultative Process of Mandate Revocation, several were the balances presented, especially by the militants and supporters of the Fourth Transformation (Q4), who celebrated citizen participation and the number of votes cast in favor of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) maintaining in his office.

However, the opposition also spoke about it and, in addition to pointing out alleged irregularities during the day, criticized the little attendance and the jokes that other politicians or citizens made about it, despite the fact that more votes were won than Fox, Calderón and Meade in their respective elections.

Kenia López Rabadán, a senator for the National Action Party (PAN), decided to go beyond a simple tweet to talk about the popular consultation or the Electricity Reform, and wrote a thread in which she even talked about the upcoming presidential votes in 2024.

“Since this circus is over. I hope that now they can attend to the issues that do matter to Mexicans. Amlo lost half of his votes. They will stay until 2024 and they will have to fix the dump they have made. But surely, in 2024 they leave! ”, started the blue and white legislator.

He also assured that everyone witnessed how the members of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) did their utmost to modify the laws to benefit López Obrador and his image.

He pointed out that they carry out this type of strategy because “they don't know how to govern” because “they are only eternal candidates” who seek the sympathy of people without worrying about the public positions in which they find themselves.

López Rabadán stressed that the budget used for this democratic exercise, which amounted to 1.6 billion pesos, could be used for “vaccines, patrols, fixing schools, hospital beds or improving public transport that is inhumane,” although, he said, “they did not do that.”

On the subject of the spectacles that promoted the Revocation of Mandate and the image of the Tabasqueño, the PAN senator said that government contractors were forced to pay them, as well as propaganda on other billboards, to “fulfill one more whim of the President.”

He also recalled the allegations against Morena, a party that, he warned, allegedly violated the law on several occasions, attacked the National Electoral Institute (INE) for months through this consultative process. “In short, it was a network of serious violations,” wrote the president of the Commission on Human Rights in the Senate of the Republic.

Finally, he ruled that people did not vote last Sunday because they already accounted for the “lies and corruption” of the Fourth Transformation. In addition, he said that the people are abandoning the president due to all the irregularities that he has carried out throughout his administration.

“The people of Mexico have already realized the lies and corruption of this government. That's why he didn't go to vote. It has become clear that the people of Mexico are abandoning López Obrador. They diverted public resources. They violated the Constitution and, in any case, FAILED,” wrote Kenia López Rabadán.

Users of this social network immediately responded. Some questioned her about whether the opposition would do anything about it or would only send messages on social networks to prevent the advance of Q4 in Mexico.

For their part, another sector of people mentioned the intimidation that some opposition politicians received outside the Chamber of Deputies before the discussion on the Electric Reform, since some posters were glued with the name of some official plus the question “Nationalist or traitor to the country?” .

