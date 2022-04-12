“He doesn't know how to lose”: Javier Lozano recriminated Epigmenio Ibarra's attacks on INE

Javier Lozano Alarcón, former head of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (STPS), rejected Epigmenio Ibarr's positions against the National Institute Electoral (INE) after the Consultation of Mandate Revocation.

Through his official Twitter account, the activist of the National Action Party (PAN) described the personality of the fellow journalist as “disgusting”, as well as an “apologist for violence”, after the founder of Argos Comunicación expressed his dissatisfaction with the work of the electoral authority.

Likewise, in the tweet written by the PAN politician, he said that the character close to the Fourth Transformation does not know how to lose, so his constant attacks are due to the fact that they want to change the rules so as not to assume the defeat that could presumably occur in 2024.

“What a disgusting guy. This apologist for violence, Epigmenio Ibarra, (I don't steal him because he has me blocked) not only does he not know how to lose, but he embarks on an unjustified attack against @INEMexico. I don't understand how @CiroGomezL has it in his space. #YoDefiendoAlINE”, he sentenced this Tuesday, April 12.

Javier Lozano rechazó posicionamientos de Ibarra contra el INE (Foto: Twitter/@JLozanoA)

Before, during and after the revocation of mandate consultation to which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) underwent on April 10, Ibarra was one of the main critics of the way in which the INE organized the process.

He maintained this until 20:00 hours (central Mexico time) last Sunday when, after the first results of the participatory democracy exercise were announced, he blamed the electoral authority for hindering the process and not placing all the boxes that were required.

He also launched himself against councillors Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama and assured that they were the ones who were revoked, because, he said, the citizens decided to go out and cast their votes, despite the allegedly little dissemination of the consultation.

Ibarra volvió a cuestionar lo hecho por el INE (Foto: Twitter/@epigmenioibarra)

In addition to the above, the journalist told the body that he had organized a “bland consultation”, because, from his perspective, the population was not explained to the importance of such an exercise in the democratic life of the country.

After which, he ended his dissertation by throwing himself with everything against the councilor President Lorenzo Córdova, whom he accused of working in the command of the “right” to give arguments to the latter to discredit the exercise of participatory democracy.

“The INE betrayed democracy today; it has been betraying it for months. All the arguments of the conservative right are drawn from the statements of Lorenzo Córdova, the great ideologue of the anti-democratic deed,” said at the event led by Mario Delgado, leader of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

Lorenzo Córdova encabezó conferencia del INE (Foto: INE)

Meanwhile, despite criticism, Córdova Vianello repeatedly described the Revocation of Mandate as a success, thanks to the work carried out by all the INE staff, so he assured that the institute will continue to advance for many more years.

He also recalled that Mexico is at peace after a democratic process, because the electoral authority has continued to be an example institution in the country and, although attempts have been made to “discredit”, the trust of citizens continues.

KEEP READING: