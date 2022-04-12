Elon Musk proposes that Twitter Blue be cheaper and paid in dogecoin

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Tesla Inc. will be added to the S&P 500 Index in one shot on Dec. 21, a move that will ripple through the entire market as money managers adjust their portfolios to make room for shares of the $538 billion company.

Elon Musk and his new relationship with Twitter is not without news. Last week it aroused the interest of the world (and the stock exchange) when it became known that it bought 9.2% of the shares of the social network of the little bird and thus became a senior partner.

When everyone was speculating that he would be part of the board, it was announced yesterday that he would not be part of that council. And now it again attracts the attention of the audience, always eager to know each of its moments, by proposing a series of changes to Twitter Blue, the premium subscription service of the social network.

Among these innovations is the fact that payment with dogecoin will be integrated into the system, until the price is lowered, which will be adapted to the purchasing level of each market.

Musk has been asking for the opinions of users of the social network for weeks in search of possible changes. The founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, also expressed his wishes from his account on the famous platform.

One such order is to lower the price of Twitter Blue, the monthly subscription service of the social network, from 3 to 2 dollars, but paying 12 months in advance. The account would also be suspended without the right to a refund if your user used it for a scam or spam.

Another of Musk's ideas is to give the verified label to all Twitter Blue users. The aim of this measure is to make the armies of bots, which are one of the big problems of the social network, “too expensive to maintain”.

Musk also proposes that, in case of paying the twelve months of Twitter Blue in advance, only the verified one be delivered to an account 60 days after entering the subscription service.

The cost of the Twitter Blue subscription should, in your opinion, be proportional to purchasing capacity and local currency. At this point, Musk asked if “even an option to pay in Doge” would be a good idea, referring to cryptocurrency.

What is Twitter Blue like

Twitter Blue was launched last June 2021 and is currently only available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

This is a premium version of the social network that focuses on personalization. Among other things, Twitter Blue has six different themes to choose from (blue, yellow, red, purple, orange and green). The selected color is applied to links, publish button, and all other accent color elements.

Another interesting point is that it integrates a publication timer (customizable) that allows you to confirm messages before publishing them permanently. A feature that is available on several platforms, such as Gmail and that offers a unique opportunity not to regret it later. Although what would help much more would be the possibility of modifying what has already been published.

For now we will have to wait since the system does not allow you to undo or edit tweets, one of the great claims of users of the microblogging social network. Anyway, for the first time users can hope that the claim can materialize in a short time. It is that finally the company confirmed that it is already working on a tweet editing button, although it will be only for those who use Twitter Blue. At least that implies the fact that this tool is being tested in a limited way in that context. Maybe it will eventually reach the rest of the users.

